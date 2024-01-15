Phillies sign 21 players as MLB’s international signing period begins

The Phillies signed 21 players on Monday, the first day of MLB’s international signing period. Because the Phillies last offseason signed free agent Trea Turner, who rejected the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, they lost $1,000,000 from their signing pool, setting their base signing pool at $4,652,200.

MLB’s international signing period runs from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15. Players must be 16 or older to be eligible to sign with a club.

Here’s a look at some of the players they have signed, with comments from Derrick Chung, Phillies director, international scouting.

Jalvin Arias, outfielder, Dominican Republic

Arias, 17, agreed to $1.4 million deal with the Phillies. He was ranked as the No. 19 international prospect on MLB’s Top 50 prospect ranking list. He is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, with what is described as “gap-to-gap pop” and an “explosive uppercut swing.”

He bats and throws right-handed and has shown “flashes of plus raw power that could end up being a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale,” according to Baseball America. He is speedy and athletic. It’s too early to say whether he’ll play center field or a corner outfield position. It’ll depend on how his body fills out.

“He’s very projectable with a physical, 6-3 frame and very athletic for his size,” Chung said. “Big power potential.”

César Mujica, catcher, Venezuela

Mujica, 16, signed for a $700,000 bonus. He is a 6-2, 199-pound catcher from Venezuela.

“He’s a similar case to Arias,” Chung said. “He’s very strong and durable, with power, solid ability behind the plate and a plus arm. Very intelligent and a very hard worker.”

Winifer Castillo, outfielder, Dominican Republic

The 6-3, 182-pound Castillo, 17, signed a bonus deal of $40,000.

“He’s another kid with huge power potential,” Chung said. “If it all clicks, there is a lot to fill and a lot to project on. He’s going to be a corner outfielder, and has a very good arm.”

Anderson Nava, catcher, Venezuela

Nava, 16, moves well behind the plate for his size (6-2, 176). Baseball America grades his arm at 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale. The Phillies believe the power will come as he adds weight and see him as a potential breakout prospect.

“He’s got plus tools, arguably the best tools in this class,” Chung said. “He’s a plus-plus runner. He’s got a plus-plus arm and he’s got plus power. So there’s a lot of projection there with the combination of all that and his athleticism.”

Julio Polanco Jr., RHP, Dominican Republic

The 6-3, 222-pound Polanco Jr., 17, was a third baseman but converted to pitching in April.

“He has a strong, durable body with a big arm,” Chung said. “Still relatively new to pitching, but there’s a lot of upside with the arm. And good feel for secondary stuff. There’s a lot of ceiling here. He’s been up to 94 mph. There’s a lot of arm strength. Very athletic.”

Yadimir Fuentes, catcher, Cuba

The switch-hitting Fuentes, 17, is 6-2, 202 pounds.

“He is a big-bodied catcher with good catch-and-throw, and decent power projection,” Chung said.

Jorge Guzman, LHP, Mexico

Guzman, 16, is 6-1 and 170 pounds. He signed for a $20,000 bonus.

“He’s athletic, with solid command and an advanced feel to pitch,” Chung said.