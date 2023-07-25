Why keeping Johan Rojas in the lineup could help crystalize the Phillies’ trade deadline needs

When the Phillies called up center field prospect Johan Rojas, they planned to play him against left-handed starting pitchers.

One problem: They haven’t faced a lefty since July 15.

Seven days went by without Rojas’ name appearing in the lineup. But he finally got a chance Monday night and notched two hits and two stolen bases. He would’ve had a third hit if the Phillies hadn’t run out of time to challenge diving Orioles center fielder Aaron Hicks’ drop of a sinking line drive.

And so, Rojas was back in center field again Tuesday night.

“He gives us some energy and good defense, excitement on the bases,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Thought we’d give him another shot.”

Makes sense. But everything that happens in baseball over the next week will be viewed against the backdrop of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, with the needs and intentions of 30 teams coming into sharper focus.

And with Bryce Harper nearly ready to play first base on a regular basis, the Phillies could use the rest of the week to get a longer look at Rojas, too. It wouldn’t be insignificant.

The Phillies have signaled to teams that they are looking to add a right-handed hitter, ostensibly to replace Rhys Hoskins. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Harper’s move to first base frees up the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber and enables the Phillies to pursue a righty-hitting left fielder.

Several options may be starting to crystalize.

The Red Sox traded walk-year utilityman Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers on Tuesday, perhaps a precursor to moving outfielder Adam Duvall, who also isn’t signed beyond this season. The Mariners could deal Teoscar Hernández; the Angels could move Hunter Renfroe; the Mets have Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

But what if Rojas gets more playing time and has a good week?

Known for blanketing center field like a tarpaulin, Rojas is a work in progress at the plate. But he was batting .306/.361/.484 with 20 doubles, five triples, and nine homers at double-A Reading at the time of his call-up. Entering Tuesday night, he was 5-for-15 in the majors.

The Phillies’ offense is built to slug. But baseball’s new rules favor speed and contact. In his limited playing time, Rojas has brought energy to the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Maybe the Phillies could sacrifice some offense and optimize for defense, with Rojas in center field and Brandon Marsh in left.

At a minimum, the next few days could offer a glimpse if the Phillies keep Rojas in the lineup.

“Possibly, depending on who we’re facing,” Thomson said of Rojas getting a run of playing time. “I’m going to try to be careful with taking care of him and making sure we’re putting him in the best spot possible to have success.”

Stay with Trea

After Trea Turner made two errors and got ejected for arguing a called third strike in the sixth inning Monday night, Thomson asked the struggling shortstop if he needed a day off.

“No way,” Turner said. “I want to play.”

“You got it,” Thomson said.

Turner has looked better at the plate recently. He had 11 hits in the last 10 games entering Tuesday and was batting .270/.333/.419 in 41 games since June 5.

“He’s going to play his way out of this,” Thomson said. “As long as he mentally feels strong and good, then I’m good with it.”

Thomson did say he’s considering resting Turner on Wednesday or Friday to give him a two-day breather with Thursday’s off-day. Turner has started all but one of the Phillies’ 101 games.

Ser in, Bellatti out

As expected, the Phillies reinstated reliever Seranthony Domínguez from the injured list. Domínguez missed five weeks with a strained muscle in his left side.

The odd-man out: Andrew Bellatti.

Bellatti returned to triple A despite a 2.70 ERA and three strikeouts in four appearances since being recalled from Lehigh Valley a few weeks ago. But he also can be sent to the minors without going through waivers.

“It wasn’t because he wasn’t pitching well,” Thomson said. “He was doing fine. Just kind of a roster crunch. Trying to keep everybody on board.”

It’s notable because the Phillies have until Friday to add Rule 5 righty Noah Song to the active roster or put him on waivers. Song, who didn’t pitch for three years while serving in the Navy, is scheduled to pitch two innings in relief Wednesday at triple A.

If the Phillies keep Song (as a Rule 5 pick, he must remain on the roster for 90 days), he would become the eighth reliever, a spot occupied by Dylan Covey, who lacks minor league options. Covey has a 5.68 ERA in 11 appearances despite giving up only two runs in his last nine innings..

Extra bases

Reserve outfielder Cristian Pache made light throws and hit off the tee for the first time since July 17 surgery to remove a loose screw from his right elbow. Thomson said he’s “two weeks out, at least” from returning to play. ... Lefty reliever José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) is “close” to throwing off a mound, according to Thomson. ... Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.07 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s series finale against Orioles righty Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05).