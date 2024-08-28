The Taijuan Walker mistake must be recognized by the Phillies — and eliminated

Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson have made a hell of a duo.

Since they began to collaborate as president and manager in June two years ago, the Phillies won a pennant in 2022, came within one win of a second pennant in 2023, and, in 2024, have overseen one of the best Phillies regular-season clubs in more than a decade.

They’ve made unlikely All-Stars such as Alec Bohm, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez. They even managed an All-Star berth from Craig Kimbrel.

They also agreed, in the winter of 2022, that Taijuan Walker was worth $72 million over four years.

This has been their greatest mistake.

Walker on Wednesday surrendered six runs in six innings off a season-high 13 hits, one of them a home run. The Phillies lost to the Astros, 10-0.

They were shut out, and they made poor plays in the field, but Walker’s ineptness stole the show.

“It was a rough day all around,” Thomson said.

“I thought it was a step in the right direction,” Walker said.

Astoundingly, he’s not wrong.

That’s because Wednesday’s atrocity was not Walker’s worst start of the year. It wasn’t even his worst start in the last week.

That came Friday, in Kansas City, when he gave up six runs in three innings, including two home runs.

After that start, Thomson said Walker would start at least once more. Why?

“Because of who he is and his experience … I think he deserves another shot.”

Who he is: Walker entered Wednesday with a 4.37 ERA over the last four seasons. That’s below average for MLB starters for the last four seasons.

Now?

“Now, we’ve got to talk about it,” Thomson admitted. Finally.

There’s nothing to talk about.

Phillies have lost twice in their past six games. Walker started both of those games.

He has killed momentum all season.

He sucks energy from the roster like a bad battery.

His current ERA is 6.50. That’s the worst ERA of any starter with at least as many as Walker’s 14 starts.

He’s 3-6. He hasn’t finished seven innings this season. In nine of his 14 starts, he hasn’t finished the sixth inning.

The only reason he finished the sixth inning Wednesday is because Thomson had to give his bullpen a break.

“I felt good to go out and pitch the seventh and eighth, too,” Walker said.

Imagine.

The 37,778 in attendance would have torn down the ballpark.

Thomson admitted defeat by leaving Walker in. Beginning Thursday, he’s got to manage four games against the Braves, whom the Phillies lead by 5½ games, so those games count more in the NL East race.

Walker, mercifully, will not be a part of those games.

He cannot, in good conscience, be a part of any more games in a Phillies uniform.

If they cannot trade him, they need to cut him. He’s owed $18 million each of the next two seasons. Consider it sunk cost.

He’s a nice guy and a good athlete, but he’s not a major league starter. Not anymore. Maybe he can find a role in the Phillies bullpen. Eventually. Like, in 2025.

Thomson again lauded Walker’s effort to increase his velocity and to improve his split-finger fastball, and he appreciated Walker’s toughness as he dealt with blisters, but congratulations aren’t wins, and, right now, Walker’s a walking loss.

So who replaces him in the rotation?

Anybody. There’s no hurry.

The Phillies have an off day Monday. They don’t need a fifth starter until next Saturday in Miami, and they probably can cobble together a bullpen game against the meek Marlins.

One thing is for certain:

It can’t be Taijuan Walker.

Ever again.