Trea Turner and the Phillies pile on after a slow start, trounce Washington Nationals, 12-3

WASHINGTON — In the fourth inning Saturday, and again in the sixth, Trea Turner struck out, the latter on a curveball off the plate and with a runner in scoring position. Then, he made a throwing error that led to a run.

Another crummy game for the star shortstop?

It sure looked that way. But Nick Castellanos defibrillated the Phillies with a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh inning before Turner bookended an eight-run eighth by taking Nationals reliever Cory Abbott deep — twice.

And suddenly, Turner’s nightmare turned into a knee-slapper in a 12-3 romp at sold-out Nationals Park.

What a reversal of fortune. You might even say it mirrored Turner’s season.

The Phillies didn’t have a hit until the fourth inning. They didn’t have an extra-base hit through six. It looked like they were headed to their fifth loss in six games, including two in a row against the improving — but still bottom-dwelling — Nationals.

But Castellanos’ blast, with two out in the seventh inning, started an offensive barrage. The Phillies sent 11 batters to the plate in the eighth inning. They clubbed five home runs — Castellanos, Turner, Bryson Stott, Turner again, Jake Cave — and emptied the bench in the ninth inning like it was a February exhibition in Clearwater.

The first four months of Turner’s first season with the Phillies were equally dreary, with numbers that fell far short of the career norms that landed him an 11-year, $300 million contract in free agency.

But Turner came alive on the Phillies’ recent 10-game homestand. He struggled through the first four games of the road trip and had dropped his head after his throw in the dirt allowed Joey Meneses to reach in the sixth inning Saturday.

The game was tied, 3-3, when Turner came to the plate against Abbott in the seventh. He got a belt-high fastball and didn’t miss, launching it into the left-field stands at Nationals Park, where he made his bones as an All-Star earlier in his career.

Kyle Schwarber’s one-out single made it 5-3 before the Phillies really poured it on against Abbott.

And now, with the series even, the teams will change locations Sunday, hopping the short flight to Williamsport for the MLB Little League Classic.