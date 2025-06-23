Corey Seidman leaving NBC Sports Philadelphia as Phillies return to network

After 15 years, Corey Seidman is moving on.

Seidman, who has covered the Phillies for NBC Sports Philadelphia since the network was called Comcast SportsNet, announced his departure Monday. The decision was his, and he’ll work through the team’s upcoming series against the Houston Astros.

“The constant farewells are the worst part of this industry,” Seidman wrote on social media. “You never get used to it. I’ll still be covering ball in various forms tho, so not disappearing.”

In addition to covering the team, Seidman has regularly appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s pre- and postgame shows, and has hosted the network’s Phillies Talk podcast. Longtime Phillies fans might even remember him co-hosting Phillies Nation TV weekly alongside CBS3’s Pat Gallen.

It’s unclear if or how NBC Sports Philadelphia plans to replace Seidman, especially in this era of cutbacks forced by cord cutting. Taryn Hatcher has increased her Phillies workload in recent years and John Clark seemingly covers everything for the network.

Phillies back on NBC Sports Philadelphia this week

After having appeared all over the TV dial last weekend (including a jumpy broadcast on ESPN that drew questions from fans and 94.1 WIP host Spike Eskin), the first-place Phillies are back on NBC Sports Philadelphia for their upcoming road trip against the Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Calling the games on NBC Sports Philadelphia will be Tom McCarthy and former Phillies general manager turned analyst Rubén Amaro Jr., in his sixth season calling games. On WIP, it will be Scott Franzke alongside Kevin Stocker on the call.

Just one game this week will air exclusively on national TV, and it won’t be behind a paywall. Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves will air on Fox at 7:15 p.m.

