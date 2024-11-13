Phillies promote Mark Lowy to assistant pitching coach

The Phillies have promoted Mark Lowy to assistant pitching coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Lowy, 32, replaces Brian Kaplan, who was hired by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday to be their pitching coach.

Lowy has been in the Phillies organization for the last four years. He spent the 2024 season as lead pitching development analyst. He joined the Phillies in 2021 as an integrative baseball performance associate in the player development department.

Lowy worked at Cressy Sports Performance, a training facility in South Florida cofounded by Kaplan, from 2019-22.