Meet Tugger, the Phillies’ new service pup-in-training named after former Phillies reliever Tug McGraw

A young star will be making his debut for the Phillies before Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. He may not be the tallest on the roster, but he’s certainly the cutest.

Meet Tugger, the Phillies’ new service pup-in-training.

The 10-week-old yellow Labrador retriever is named after Tug McGraw, the 1980 World Series champion and U.S. Marine Corps reservist. Tugger was born on April 24, just two days before the 50-year anniversary of McGraw’s debut with the Phillies.

Advertisement

“You got to believe young Tugger’s going to be a hero for a veteran with an invisible wound of war,” Tim McGraw said in a release. McGraw is the son of the late Phillies reliever, and a three-time Grammy Award winner.

“My father loved the Phillies and took immense pride in his service with the United States Marine Corps. The thought that this little pup will one day contribute to enhancing the quality of life for a veteran is truly remarkable. We can never do enough to honor our veterans, and I am certain my father would have felt deeply honored to have Tugger named in his memory.”

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper returns to the Phillies before series opener vs. the Padres

Tugger’s journey of becoming a service dog began through a partnership between the Philadelphia based nonprofit organization Team Foster and the Warrior Canine Connection. Team Foster aims to support injured and disabled veterans with the help of lifesaving service dogs. Warrior Canine Connection trains the puppies and prepares them for their veteran placements.

Tugger will train for two years, working with dozens of wounded veterans, before he finds his permanent home. Team Foster has already placed over 500 service dogs with veterans, but this will be the second service puppy sponsored by the Phillies. The first was Major, who has already been placed with a veteran.

“The impact that a service pup like Tugger has on veterans battling invisible wounds of war is truly lifesaving,” said Phillies director of community and charity events Michele DeVicaris in a release. “It’s our honor to join Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection, who have been a catalyst for making a difference in the lives of so many who have served.”

As Tugger prepares for his debut, it looks like he has already made himself at home.