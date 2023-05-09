Ranger Suárez set to rejoin the Phillies’ rotation this weekend against the Rockies

After completing his final rehab outing with Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Ranger Suárez will rejoin the Phillies in Denver for a three-game series against the Rockies.

The left-hander returned early from the World Baseball Classic in March with forearm tightness, and was later diagnosed with a left elbow strain. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 30 and sent to double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley for his rehab assignments.

On Sunday, Suárez threw five innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and no walks with three strikeouts. He threw 48 pitches and another 15 in the bullpen.

“It went well,” Suárez said in Spanish. “I felt healthy. I threw all of my pitches, my arm felt good. I’m very excited to be here. Excited to help the team.”

Manager Rob Thomson said he would be comfortable with Suárez throwing about five innings (75 to 80 pitches) in his first outing in Denver. He declined to say what day Suárez will start, but said the team will announce that Wednesday.

The return of Suárez couldn’t come at a better time for the Phillies. Their starting pitching has been stretched thin, as Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have struggled to pitch deep into games, and pitching prospect Andrew Painter recovers from a ligament sprain in his right elbow. Reliever-turned-starter Matt Strahm had been pitching in the rotation in Suárez’s absence, and was moved back to the bullpen.

The Phillies plan to be careful with Strahm, who has already pitched more than half the innings he did last season with the Red Sox. He will not pitch on back-to-back days, according to Thomson.

Suárez said he heard from his teammates regularly during his rehab assignment in the minor leagues. The message was always the same.

“They said, ‘Come back soon,’” Suárez said. “‘Hurry up!’”

Painter in Philadelphia

Painter was at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. Thomson said the medical staff wanted to get a close look at him as he continues his throwing program. Painter is throwing out to 120 feet now and could start pitching off flat ground as soon as next week.

Extra bases

Reliever Andrew Bellatti (right triceps tendinitis) made his second rehab outing on Sunday with low-A Clearwater. He pitched an inning, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. He threw 19 pitches. Thomson said Bellatti would throw at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and could be activated after that. … Reliever Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) will make his next rehab outing for the IronPigs on Friday or Saturday. He’ll likely go five innings. … Bryce Harper is making progress in his throwing progression. Thomson said he is throwing out to 75 feet.

