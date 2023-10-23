One year ago today, Bryce Harper created ‘Bedlam at the Bank.’ Will there be more tonight?

Call it a good omen. Call it auspicious. Call it a total coincidence because the NCLS is played around the same time each year. Whatever you call it, Phillies fans will likely call it a sign of things to come.

One year ago today — the same day that the Phillies will look to advance to their second straight World Series — came the signature moment of their 2022 run through the postseason. Specifically, when Bryce Harper hit an eighth-inning home run that put the Phillies ahead of the San Diego Padres and ultimately send them to a showdown with the Houston Astros.

It’s a moment that needs no introduction in Philadelphia.

As good of a call as that was — “the swing of his life” is a pretty great description — no one outdid Phillies radio announcer Scott Franzke, who made the call of his life when he referred to the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park as “bedlam at the Bank,” which became so popular around these parts that it went beyond T-shirt vendors and fan-made signs at the park — the Phillies actually trademarked it.

It truly was one of the best home runs in Phillies history — and came with a radio call to match.

Of course, the Phillies went on to lose the World Series to the Astros in six games, but with Houston facing the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday night, there’s a chance for a World Series rematch if both teams advance.

And there’s a chance Harper — or one of his teammates — delivers another signature home run in Game 6. After all, the team is hitting homers at a near record pace. Through their first 11 playoff games, the Phillies have hit 23 home runs, one behind the 2004 Astros for the most in that span. Three of their players (Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos) have each hit five home runs this postseason. And Schwarber, with all five in the NLCS, is tied with Chase Ultey for the most in a single Phillies postseason series and is one behind Nelson Cruz (six in the 2011 ALCS) for the all-time MLB record.

» READ MORE: Phillies updates: Aaron Nola to take the mound back in Philly; tonight’s game to start earlier due to ALCS

That doesn’t include Trea Turner, who is hitting .415 with three home runs of his own, J.T. Realmuto, who has several big hits this October and has a team-high 12 RBIs in the postseason, and Bryson Stott, who hit a grand slam in the wild-card series.

If that’s not enough to get you ready for Game 6 against the Diamondbacks tonight at Citizens Bank Park, you can watch a bunch of different angles and mashups of Harper’s “Bedlam at the Bank” homer right here.