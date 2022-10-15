In outlining the Phillies’ pitching plans for Game 4 of the National League Division Series, manager Rob Thomson kept it simple.

“Everybody’s available,” he said Saturday morning.

That included Zack Wheeler, apparently.

Never mind that Wheeler started Game 2 on Wednesday night, or that he was a possibility to start a potential winner-takes-all Game 5 on short rest Sunday back in Atlanta. If the Phillies needed their ace for a few outs in relief Saturday, they were ready to call on him.

It wasn’t necessary. For a second game in a row, the Phillies poured on the offense. Wheeler never had to go to the bullpen, and now, after the Phillies vanquished the Atlanta Braves — 8-3 in the game, 3-1 in the best-of-five series — Wheeler is available to start Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Tuesday night.

Perfect, isn’t it?

In the first three games of the series, the task of patching together 27 outs was straightforward because the Phillies had their best three starters — Ranger Suárez, Wheeler, and Aaron Nola — lined up.

But Game 4 was always going to be trickier. For days, the Phillies talked about how they might approach it. They settled on Noah Syndergaard as the starter, even thought he hadn’t made a start since Oct. 1. Thomson said he would’ve been “really happy” with three innings from Syndergaard. That’s exactly what he got.

Syndergaard retired nine of 10 batters, yielding only a solo home run to Orlando Arcia. With 18 outs to get and a 4-1 lead, the Phillies passed the bullpen baton.

Andrew Bellatti for three outs.

Brad Hand for three more.

José Alvarado for five — and a celebratory wave as he walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

Zach Eflin for four outs.

By the time Seranthony Domínguez took the mound in the ninth inning, with 45,000 strong roaring and waving red rally towels, the Phillies had a five-run lead that felt like 15 runs and Wheeler tucked away for NLCS Game 1 on regular rest, followed by Aaron Nola on regular rest in Game 2.

Robertson recovering

David Robertson hasn’t thrown from a mound yet since he strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper’s homer in Game 2 of the wild-card series. But the veteran reliever thinks he’s closer to being ready to pitch.

“I’m doing everything they tell me to,” Robertson said. “I want to be active. I didn’t play all these games this year just to sit out and only get one appearance.”

Robertson said it’s “embarrassing” to have gotten injured while jumping up and down in the bullpen after Harper’s homer in the second inning last week in St. Louis. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and has been getting treatment.

It’s not clear whether Robertson can be ready by the start of the NLCS. He’s a key member of the late-inning bullpen mix, with Domínguez, Alvarado, and Eflin.

”It was an awesome home run,” Robertson said. “I just need to stay within my limits.”

Acuña’s folly

When J.T. Realmuto’s third-inning drive banged off the wall in left-center field and rolled halfway across the outfield, Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. wasn’t backing up the play. Center fielder Michael Harris II had to retrieve the ball, enabling Realmuto to score on an inside-the-park home run.

A few notes on the play:

It was the 18th inside-the-park homer in postseason history, but the first by a catcher and by a Phillies player.

Realmuto has two regular-season inside-the-parkers, including one for the Miami Marlins against the Phillies on Aug. 24, 2017. The pitcher who allowed it: Jesen Therrien.

Extra bases

Among the local celebrities in attendance: Jeffrey Lurie and Joel Embiid. Lurie sat with Phillies owner John Middleton; Embiid held up a No. 21 Phillies jersey when he was shown on Phanavision. ... Alvarado said Hand was responsible for making the “Strike One, Strike Two, and Good Luck” T-shirts based on Alvarado’s comments after Game 1 against the Braves. ... Former Phillies outfielder Pat Burrell, a core member of the 2008 World Series-winning team, threw the ceremonial first pitch.