Phillies’ Ranger Suárez to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves

ATLANTA — Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez will start game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Braves, manager Rob Thomson announced on Friday. Game 1 is at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park.

Zack Wheeler will start Game 2 on Monday in Atlanta and Aaron Nola will start Game 3 on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

“I think Ranger overall — like he hadn’t pitched against Atlanta this year, but past numbers, they’re probably the best out of the group,” Thomson said. “We all know that the moment’s not going to be too big for Ranger. He’s a pretty cool cucumber out there. So we’re confident in that.”

Suarez, who has experience pitching out of the rotation and the bullpen, has yet to pitch this postseason. He had a 4.18 ERA in 22 starts this season.

“I’ve been working really hard on my control, trying to control the strike zone,” Suárez said. “I like getting ahead in the count early. So I can be more effective with my pitches, you know, try to get out of the innings quick, doing as little work as possible, and that helps me go deep in the games.”

He plans to draw from his postseason experience last year when he had a 1.23 ERA in the Phillies’ run to the World Series.

“To me, the main thing is to avoid mistakes,” Suárez said. “The little things, we gotta make sure we do the little things. That gets you places. You know, as long as you avoid like little mistakes, then we’re going to be in good shape, because, you know, like teams like these, they feed off of your mistakes. They wait for those mistakes to take advantage of them.”

Suárez hasn’t pitched in 10 days, but has thrown a few bullpens to stay fresh. He said his goal is to pitch deeper into his postseason starts.