ATLANTA — Newly acquired starter Noah Syndergaard will make his Phillies debut Thursday night at home against the Juan Soto-less Washington Nationals.

Syndergaard, who would have started Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Angels, hasn’t pitched since July 25. He was due to fly into Philadelphia on Wednesday and work out with Kyle Gibson, who was returning from bereavement leave and is scheduled to face the Nationals on Friday night.

The Angels deploy a six-man rotation, which afforded Syndergaard extra rest between starts. Thomson said the Phillies aren’t concerned about him getting acclimated to a five-man rotation. It helps that they’re off every Monday in September.

Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA with the Angels) will likely be opposed Thursday night by Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78).

Center fielder Brandon Marsh, acquired from the Angels in a separate trade, is also expected to join the Phillies on Thursday.