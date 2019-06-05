Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, who had an 8.35 ERA in his previous four starts, benefited from all that run support, and he also turned in a solid performance, thanks to some solid bite on his bread-and-butter pitch, the curveball. Eickhoff covered six innings and allowed just three runs on four hits without walking a batter and the Phillies survived some shaky bullpen work by Edgar Garcia, who faced three batters and allowed three runs.