This is why winning the Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola games are so important, and why winning the Ranger Suarez game last week in Atlanta helped turn the tide and give the Phillies the advantage.

There will be pivotal games Friday and Saturday night inside Citizens Bank Park, series-deciding games, and the Phillies can’t feel terribly comfortable about the pitching situation in either of them.

Blowing a 4-0 lead Wednesday in San Diego means the Phillies will need at least one – maybe two – victories from a pitcher not named Wheeler or Nola.

The first man up is Suarez, who will throw in his second career postseason game 10 days after going just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 win in Game One of the NLDS in Atlanta. He’ll be opposed by Padres righty Joe Musgrove, who had a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 181 innings during the regular season and has surrendered just two runs across 13 innings in two postseason starts. He’s struck out 13 hitters and walked four so far these playoffs.

Suarez, on the other hand, walked five in Atlanta and threw just 46 of his 86 pitches for strikes. That start came on the heels of a three-inning outing during the last series of the regular season in Houston. That night, Suarez was blasted for six runs on seven hits while walking two.

Advantage: San Diego, at least on paper, though the Phillies did touch Musgrove up for six runs in six innings in a June game.

Suarez said he thought the extra rest will benefit him Friday night.

“All I want to do tomorrow is be better than my last time out and really help this team win,” Suarez said through an interpreter.

He said he knows the importance of going deeper, too.

“The more I pitch, the more I’m going to save the bullpen for the next day,” Suarez said.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Rob Thomson had no answers in an epic meltdown against the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS

Game Four Saturday might be an all-hands-on-deck affair, maybe for both teams. Thomson said Thursday there is “no chance” Wheeler starts Saturday night in Game Four on short rest.

He didn’t announce a Game Four starter Thursday, but said the obvious, that it would be one of Noah Syndergaard, Kyle Gibson, or Bailey Falter. It will depend, he said, on how Friday goes.

Padres manager Bob Melvin also didn’t name a Game Four starter. The Padres used Mike Clevinger the first time they needed a fourth starter in this postseason, and Clevinger was shelled for four earned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Adding another layer to both managers divvying up innings is the lack of a day off for travel between Game Five and a potential Game Six back in San Diego.

“Each day will dictate how the next day goes,” Melvin said.

This is where San Diego also could have an advantage.

“Typically we get long starts out of Joe (Musgrove), which should help us leading off five days in a row,” Melvin said.

Script flipped?

The old adage when it comes to playoff series’ in all sports is that when a road team takes one of the first two games, it enters the driver’s seat.

In theory, that’s true for the Phillies. They won Game One in San Diego and now earned the chance to win three home games and not have to go back on the road again.

“I think for the most part we did our job in San Diego, and now we feel pretty good being home here for the next three games in front of our own fans,” Thomson said.

In the case of this series, though, it feels more like the Padres earned a split by taking one game from the Wheeler/Nola set and now have the advantage because of their pitching depth.

Melvin, however, wasn’t entertaining the theory.

“These things flip around so quickly that your mindset can change from game to game,” he said. “We’ve been pretty good over the course of the season about just worrying about one game.

“I don’t think we look too far into it. We know we’re here for three games. We’re going to try to win all of them individually.”

» READ MORE: How Dave Dombrowski turned the Phillies’ stalled rebuild into World Series contention

Musgrove ready

Musgrove, a hulking, 6-5 righthander, felt the wrath of a Citi Field crowd during his first start of the postseason, a win-or-go-home Game Three of the wild card round. That game had a bit of drama when Mets manager Buck Showalter, with the Mets down 4-0 in the sixth inning, asked umpires to check Musgrove’s ear for a foreign substance.

The game continued and Musgrove stayed in after the crew found nothing out of the ordinary. Musgrove later made a few gestures toward the New York dugout as he continued to mow through the lineup.

“I almost like pitching on the road a little more than I do pitching at home,” Musgrove said Thursday. “There’s something about kind of having your back up against the wall and having everyone weighing down on you, something about that allows me to tap into a different level.”

» READ MORE: Flat Phillies need a big weekend from their fans after losing to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS

Notable

While he wouldn’t say much about the pitching beyond Game Three, Thomson said the Phillies will go back to Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh Friday night after Matt Vierling and Edmundo Sosa played Wednesday. Thomson said there wouldn’t be any other changes as far as the batting order goes. ... JT Realmuto was named Thursday as a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award.