SAN DIEGO — The Phillies and Padres were always going to make for an interesting National League Championship matchup. They finished their seasons with almost identical records, the Padres at 89-73, and the Phillies at 87-75. Both teams can say their starting pitching is a strength, and both teams have big boppers in the middle of the order.

But their greatest similarity might be in their identity. Like the Phillies, the Padres weren’t expected to advance to the NLCS. And like the Phillies, the Padres defeated a 100-plus win behemoth to get there, first taking down the 101-win Mets in the NL wild-card series and then ousted the 111-win Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

The Padres have flourished in the underdog role. They’re scrappy. They have fight. Against the Cardinals, and especially against the Braves, the Phillies were facing teams that had plenty to lose. But the Padres, like the Phillies, are playing with house money.

So what happens when there isn’t an obvious underdog? You get a four-run second inning for the Phillies, followed by a two-run bottom of the inning by the Padres to make it 4-2. Then a five-run fifth for the Padres to take a 7-4 lead, en route to an 8-5 Padres victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. That’s what happens.

Initially, it seemed like fortune might favor the Phillies. In the second inning, after Padres starter Blake Snell retired the top of the Phillies’ order, 1-2-3, they drove in four runs thanks to a throwing error by Juan Soto and a few more defensive miscues, like a fly ball hit by Matt Vierling that Soto missed in the sun.

But the Padres responded quickly. In the second inning, Brandon Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back solo home runs off Phillies starter Aaron Nola. He retired the next nine batters, but was struggling with his command and allowing some hard contact.

The dam burst open in the fifth inning. Nola allowed four hits and two more runs to tie the game at 4-4. Left-handed reliever Brad Hand came in for Nola to record the final out of the inning, but hit Jake Cronenworth and allowed two RBI singles instead. Nola allowed six earned runs and seven hits in 4⅔ innings, striking out six.

Andrew Bellatti came in after Hand and recorded the third out of the inning, but by that point the damage had been done. Part of the reason the Phillies have gotten this deep into the playoffs is because they’ve been able to curtail the spiral of despair that we became accustomed to seeing earlier in the season. It’s been a while since they’ve had a nightmare of an inning like they did on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies did get important contributions in unlikely places to keep the game somewhat close. Connor Brogdon retired all three batters in the sixth, ending with a strikeout of Soto. After David Robertson allowed the solo home run to Machado in the seventh, and two singles after that, Kyle Gibson came in to record the final out. He allowed just one hit and one walk over his six batters faced.

But the Phillies weren’t able to muster up enough offense overcome the deficit. After leading off the eighth with Hoskins’ solo home run and a J.T. Realmuto single, Bryce Harper grounded into a double play and Nick Castellanos struck out. Padres closer Josh Hader retired Alec Bohm, Jean Segura and Vierling to end the game.

The series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. Friday.