Manny Machado’s go-ahead sacrifice fly gives Padres 5-4 win over Phillies

SAN DIEGO — Phillies reliever Jordan Romano hadn’t pitched in a game since giving up a historic walk-off, inside-the-park home run in Tuesday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants.

But the Phillies’ faith in him seemingly hasn’t wavered, as they called on Romano on Saturday against the Padres in a big spot: seventh inning of a 4-4 game, runners on the corners, All-Star Manny Machado up to bat.

Romano was tasked with cleaning up after Tanner Banks, who had allowed Fernando Tatís Jr. and Luis Arráez to reach after consecutive singles to center field. Romano got Machado to whiff on a slider, but then the third baseman sent a sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing Tatís to score easily.

It proved to be the winning run in the Phillies’ 5-4 loss to San Diego. While they outhit the Padres, 9-8, the Phillies left eight on base to drop their second consecutive series.

Once again, they failed to get anything going against the Padres’ bullpen. All four of their runs came off starter Yu Darvish.

Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, who hadn’t homered since May 27, ended his drought in a big way with two homers off Zack Wheeler. He hit a two-run shot to left field in the second and bashed a solo shot in the sixth. Both his homers came off four-seam fastballs. While the first was the middle of the plate, the second was elevated above of the zone and Merrill was still able to get a barrel on it.

The four earned runs charged to Wheeler were the most he’s allowed since May 29 against Atlanta.

Alec Bohm was hit by a pitch in the second, and initially remained in the game to open the scoring in a two-run inning. He was ultimately removed in the fourth with a bruised left rib cage and was replaced with Edmundo Sosa.

Edmundo Sosa came up big with the bases loaded an inning later, lacing a single to left field that scored two runs. It marked his first hit of the season after entering the game as a substitution.

The Phillies had the tying run on third in the eighth, but Brandon Marsh popped out to end the inning.