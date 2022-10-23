The Phillies’ Jean Segura stepped on top of a green bin to the left of the dugout steps in the bottom of the fifth inning and draped his arms over the railing. His team was trailing the Padres 6-4 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night, but there was anticipation brewing. Segura didn’t want to miss any of the action.

After Kyle Schwarber walked, Rhys Hoskins launched a Sean Manaea sinker 417 feet to left-center field for a game-tying, two-run home run. Segura leapt over the railing, and ran onto the dirt, waving Hoskins and Schwarber home. He waited at the top of the steps to greet them, and then he went back to his post.

He wasn’t there for very long. J.T. Realmuto took another walk, and Bryce Harper lined a double to center field to give the Phillies a one-run lead. Again, Segura went flying over the railing, and again, waved his teammate home.

One at-bat later, Nick Castellanos singled off the second-base bag and into center field to drive in Harper. Segura was delirious, and so were the 45,467 fans filling Citizens Bank Park who celebrated a 10-6 victory that gave the Phillies a 3-1 series lead to move one win away from the World Series.

Game 5 is Sunday at 2:37 p.m. with ace Zack Wheeler taking the mound looking to close out the Padres.

Everyone knew that Saturday night was not going to be easy on the Phillies. Game 4 was supposed to be a bullpen game, and the Phillies were already down their best reliever, Seranthony Domínguez, after he had thrown a six-out save in Game 3 on Friday night.

Despite all that, a win felt inevitable, and the fans were going to do anything possible to make it happen. Starter Bailey Falter, who hadn’t thrown a pitch since early October, retired his first two batters, but gave up a solo home run to Manny Machado. Falter lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk.

He received a spattering of boos as he walked off the field. But then the fans started to cheer, almost as if to send a message of support to the team. Reliever Connor Brogdon followed, allowing a single that scored an inherited runner for a 4-0 Padres lead. But Brogdon struck out Trent Grisham to end the inning, and received a standing ovation.

The win wasn’t the prettiest, but it didn’t have to be. If anything, it spoke to the resiliency of this team. They dug themselves into a 4-0 hole, and steadily climbed their way out of it. They hit four home runs.Their bullpen did just enough to get by. After Brad Hand allowed a two-run home run to Juan Soto in the fifth inning, pitcher Ranger Suárez stood up in the dugout and waved his arms to rally the crowd.

He did it for every Phillies reliever from that point forward. When Noah Syndergaard came in for Hand in the sixth and needed a big out, Suárez implored the crowd to start cheering. When David Robertson came in for Syndergaard an inning later, Suárez did the same, and Robertson struck out Josh Bell. The bullpen combined to allow just Hand’s two earned runs over 8⅓ innings.

It was truly a team effort, and not just by the players on the postseason roster. And as of 11:17 p.m., Saturday night, the Phillies were one win away from the World Series.