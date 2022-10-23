Even Santa Claus got cheered Saturday night in Philly.

Not Rhys Hoskins. He got booed.

At least, he did at first.

Cascades of derision followed Hoskins’ name when the lineups were read before the game. More disapproval came his way in the bottom of the first inning, when he entered the batter’s box.

Boo! Boo! Boo!

By the time he left the box, those boos had turned to delirious, Bank-shaking cheers when Hoskins cut the Padres’ 4-0 lead in half with a 384-foot home run to left-center field.

The cheers turned into full-bodied roars when Hoskins did the same thing in the fifth, another two-run shot that drifted through the cool October night some 417 feet, suspended like a Tiger Woods drive, on roughly the same vector as the first. That tied the game, 6-6.

Hoskins’ homers and the torrent of offense it released couldn’t have been more timely. A hodgepodge of Phillies pitchers surrendered six runs in the first five innings, begun by Bailey Falter’s inauspicious postseason debut as a starter; he got two outs and gave up four runs. But Hoskins helped chase Padres starter Mike Clevinger before he recorded a single out.

» READ MORE: Saving a seat for Skip: The seat beside this Phillies mega-fan is empty — in honor of his late dad

Then, the Fantastic Five — the $101 million in power bats who comprise the Phillies’ first five hitters — went to work. Their power pushed the Phillies to a 10-6 win and a 3-1 series lead, with ace Zack Wheeler starting Game 5 on Sunday at 2:37 p.m.

They’re 27 outs away from their first World Series appearance in 13 years. It’s only fitting that the $250 million offense that owner John Middleton bought with the franchise’s first-ever luxury tax penalty brought them to this moment.

Harper followed Hoskins with an RBI double in the first and a two-run double in the fifth that gave the Phillies the lead for good. Kyle Schwarber and J.T Realmuto hit solo shots in the sixth and seventh, respectively. Nick Castellanos led off the fourth with a double and scored, then knocked in Harper with a single in the fifth.

But it all started with Hoskins, the most potent home-grown power bat since Ryan Howard, and the most dangerous homegrown right-handed hitter since Mike Schmidt. The player Bryce Harper, the reigning MVP, calls The Captain.

So, why the boos?

Why boo the man whose three-run home run and the resulting bat spike fueled the series-altering Game 3 win in the NLDS — a play that set the internet on fire with its raw emotion?

Some among the 45,467 held a grudge over Hoskins’ lousy defense. He led major league first basemen with 12 errors. Unfortunately for the Phillies, he’s the fourth designated hitter on the roster, and, since Harper can’t throw right now — he’s injured, but can hit — Hoskins has to take the field every night.

His misplay in Game 2 of the NLDS, when a squirrelly ground ball got past him and led to the Braves’ only win in the series, left him vowing that “It’s a play I made before, and will make again.”

» READ MORE: Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch at Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday

Really? Because Hoskins made another, similar misplay, on Friday, in Game 3 of the NLCS, when he botched a routine ground ball. That led to one of the Padres’ two runs. The Phillies won, but Hoskins wore the scarlet “E.”

Others among the faithful observed that, besides that bat-spike moment, Hoskins had done little with his bat in the postseason. He entered the game hitting .135, the worst average on the Phillies, and he’d struck out 14 times, which also was the worst on the team.

Things were going poorly, and his fans let him know they noticed.

Pretty sure even Santa Claus was booing.

And then, he wasn’t.