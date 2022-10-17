Many Phillies fans hoping to land tickets to the National League Championship Series games against the San Diego Padres in Philadelphia walked away from their keyboards disappointed on Monday.

The Phillies put what they described as “a limited number of tickets” to the NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park on sale at 10 a.m. Not surprisingly, those tickets quickly sold out, thanks to the pent up demand of fans hoping to attend the team’s first NLCS series since 2010.

The Phillies certainly didn’t make it easy, as some fans complained of a glitchy process that kept them stuck in a virtual waiting room and unable to add tickets to their shopping cart. When I tried, the website said there were a handful of individual tickets available but wouldn’t allow me to add them to my cart.

“Obviously, it was very large demand for very limited number of seats. A there were a few glitches due to the overwhelming demand,” said John Weber, the team’s vice president of ticket sales.

Fans determined to attend the games at Citizens Bank Park can find tickets on the secondary market — for a price.

Tickets to Game 3, which will take place Friday, were available on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats Monday afternoon, but the cheapest tickets were going for about $300 each.

Regardless how fans get tickets, Weber said he expected the stadium to be even more electric than it was during the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, which was so loud at times it set off decibel warnings.

“I do believe Atlanta was intimated,” Weber said. “They looked lethargic and not into it, and I think a large part of that was due to our fans.”

The Phillies could play up to three NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park against the Padres, if the series goes to at least five games. Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:35 p.m. (Fox, FS1)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. (FS1)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. (Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. (FS1)*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:03 p.m. (Fox, FS1)*

*- If necessary

