After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies will now face the Atlanta Braves in the National League divisional series, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

It’s just the second time the Phillies played the Braves in the postseason. The two teams faced off in the 1993 National League championship series, which the Phillies won in six games despite being underdogs against a Braves team featuring Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz.

“They’re really good,” interim manager Rob Thomson said of the Braves. “They hit a lot of home runs. They score runs. They’ve got good starting pitchers and a good bullpen. They’re the defending world champions. Until you beat them, they’re the world champions.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Phillies’ playoff schedule, announcers, and the rules in place for the postseason. This will be updated as more information becomes available:

Which teams are still in the 2022 MLB playoffs?

The 2022 MLB playoffs began Friday with the wild-card round, a best-of-three series that features four teams from the National League and four teams from the American League. The two highest-seeded teams in each league got a bye and face the wild-card winners in the divisional round.

National League divisional series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

American League divisional Series

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Who are the Phillies playing in the National League divisional series?

Unlike the wild-card round, the divisional series has a 2-2-1 format, meaning the Phillies would be playing at Citizens Bank Park in Games 3 and 4, if the series goes that far.

The Phillies went 8-11 against the Braves this year, the defending World Series champs who won the NL East for the fifth straight season.

Who are the Phillies probable pitchers for Braves series?

Though the team has made no announcements, it appears left-hander Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) will get the start in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) could start in Game 2 and Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) could take the mound in Game 3.

The Braves will turn to Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERS) in Game 1. Fried has posted the National League’s third-best ERA since the start of the 2020 season, and allowed two runs or fewer in three of five postseason starts last year, according to MLB.com.

What channel are the Phillies divisional series playoff games on?

While ESPN had the exclusive television rights to all this year’s wild-card games, Fox will broadcast all the National League playoff games through the World Series. TBS will air all the American League games.

With Joe Buck at ESPN, Fox has turned to Joe Davis as it’s top baseball play-by-play announcer. He’ll be paired with Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

Here is the Phillies-Braves divisional series schedule, if a fourth and fifth game are necessary:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1:07 (Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4:35 p.m. (Fox)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14, TBD (FS1)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD (FS1)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD (FS1)

While the games won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, they will be carried on 94.1 WIP throughout the Phillies’ playoff run, with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen on the call.

How can I get Phillies playoff tickets?

The Phillies were selling tickets for the National League Divisional Series at Citizens Bank Park, where they’ll play Games 3 and 4 of the divisional series against the Atlanta Braves, if it goes that far. But the team has sold out.

Tickets are also available on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats, but the cheapest tickets are already going for about $220 each as of Monday morning.

MLB playoff rule change for 2022

There are no “ghost runners” during this year’s playoffs.

During the regular season, MLB brought back the designated runner, rule, which puts a player on second base to begin each half inning if a game is tied after nine innings. The rule was an attempt to preserve pitching staffs and avoid extra-long regular season games.

But during the playoffs, that rule is out the window. So if any Phillies-Braves games enter extra innings, you won’t see anyone on second base to start the inning.

Full MLB playoff schedule for 2022

Here is the full MLB postseason schedule. This will be updated as more games are announced. All times are Eastern.

Divisional series

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Phillies at Braves Game 1, 1:07 p.m. (Fox)

Mariners at Astros Game 1, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Guardians at Yankees Game 1, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Padres at Dodgers Game 1, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Phillies at Braves Game 2, 4:35 p.m. (Fox)

Padres at Dodgers Game 2, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 13

Mariners at Astros Game 2, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Guardians at Yankees Game 2, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 14

Dodgers at Padres Game 3, TBD (FS1)

Braves at Phillies Game 3, TBD, (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Dodgers at Padres, Game 4, TBD (FS1)*

Braves at Phillies, Game 4, TBD (FS1)*

Yankees at Guardians Game 3, TBD (TBS)

Astros at Mariners Game 3, TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Padres at Dodgers, Game 5, TBD (FS1)*

Sunday, Oct. 17

Padres at Dodgers Game 5, TBD (FS1)*

Phillies at Braves, Game 5, TBD (FS1)*

Yankees at Guardians Game 4, TBD (TBS)*

Astros at Mariners Game 4, TBD (TBS)*

Monday, Oct. 17

Guardians at Yankees Game 5, TBD (TBS)*

Mariners at Astros Game 5, TBD (TBS)*

Championship round

Tuesday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 26 (Fox, FS1, and TBS)

World Series