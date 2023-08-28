Phillies down the stretch: Game 3 starter, first base plan — and will the power play in the playoffs?

Given everything that happened last October, this Phillies season was bound to be framed by the one that preceded it. The National League pennant that flies over Citizens Bank Park provides a daily, inescapable reminder. Those memories are never far away.

But 2022 has echoed so loudly — the quicksand at the start, the snooze alarm on June 1, the star free agent nearly crushed under the expectations of a nine-figure contract, the rise through the summer, and on, and on — that comparing this year to last is as relevant as it is unavoidable. And so, here we are:

2022 Phillies through 130 games: 72-58 2023 Phillies through 130 games: 72-58

Now, though, would be a good time for the seasons to diverge. Because the Phillies had the wind at their back at this time last year, too. They won 18 games in August, three more than this year with three games left in the month, beginning Monday against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. They held the second wild card, with three games’ worth of breathing room from being left out of the postseason mix.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Before Shohei Ohtani, Michael Lorenzen wanted to be a two-way player. But he’s found his calling as a starter.

Then, they went 15-17 down the stretch and didn’t claim the final wild card until Game 160.

Let that be a lesson. Getting into the tournament is all that really matters, as last season proved. It just didn’t have to be so difficult. And although these Phillies have a knack for not making anything easy, they do enter the week in possession of the top wild card (which brings a home series in the best-of-three opening round), with a five-game cushion between them and the first team on the outside, and a 93.9% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.

“We have to keep pushing,” Kyle Schwarber said Sunday. “We have to keep going. Nothing is set in stone. Nothing is safe for us.”

Here, then, are three questions that will be answered as the Phillies try to keep their feet on the accelerator and floor it for October:

Who’s got Game (3)?

If they can lock up a wild-card spot — home-field advantage, too, ideally — with a few days to spare, the Phillies will line up Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to start the first two games of a wild-card series. And if Wheeler and Nola pitch as they did over the weekend against the Cardinals, well, bring on the Braves (or the surging Dodgers).

But who would start Game 3? Or the first game of the divisional round?

Ranger Suárez came after Wheeler and Nola last season and could be the choice again if he’s healthy. He’s on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, although the Phillies think he could be ready to pitch over the weekend in Milwaukee or next week in San Diego.

» READ MORE: Sizing up an Aaron Nola contract in free agency: The comps, the Phillies factors, and one familiar case

Taijuan Walker looked better, with an uptick in velocity, for five innings last week against the Giants after getting a 10-day breather. But he complained previously of arm fatigue and struggled after the All-Star break in each of the last two seasons. He will be worth monitoring.

The Phillies traded for Michael Lorenzen at the deadline to provide depth. In the playoffs, he could fill the Noah Syndergaard/Bailey Falter role as an occasional starter who could also eat innings out of the bullpen. The same goes for Cristopher Sánchez, a revelation since getting called up from triple A in June. But Lorenzen and Sánchez have also pitched more innings than ever before in a season.

Regardless, starters will be on a shorter leash in the postseason, which only increases the importance of multi-inning and bridge relievers such as Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman. Manager Rob Thomson will also be more aggressive with his bullpen usage, turning to Gregory Soto, Seranthony Domínguez, and José Alvarado earlier than usual in high-leverage situations.

Who’s on first?

Bryce Harper, the Phillies hope.

Harper made his debut at first base on July 21 and was settling in at the new position when his back tightened up on Aug. 10. Entering the week, he had played only three games at first since then and was the DH for six consecutive games last week.

“I think at some point we’re going to see [Harper] almost every day there [at first base],” Thomson said recently. “Just being precautious with the back. So far, so good.”

» READ MORE: Before Mike Trout was a baseball superstar, he was a ‘Dennis Rodman type’ for Millville High’s hoops team

When Harper is the DH, it has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the lineup. Schwarber plays left field, and there are more moving parts. Against lefty pitchers, Alec Bohm shifts to first base and Edmundo Sosa plays third; against righties, Bohm plays third and Jake Cave plays first; Brandon Marsh splits time in center field rather than playing every day in either center or left.

Keeping Harper’s bat in the lineup is the most important thing. But getting him back to first base would allow for more lineup consistency.

Can home run derby continue?

The Phillies were built to slug, and by gosh, they are slugging — at last. They’ve hit 25 homers in the last 10 games, 45 in the last 20, and more in August (47) than any month in the 141-year history of the franchise.

When the month began, the Phillies ranked 21st in the majors in homers. Entering the week, they were 13th.

» READ MORE: Inside the swing adjustment that accelerated Johan Rojas’ path to the majors with the Phillies

But it’s essential in the postseason to score without homers. So, after Johan Rojas led off the fifth inning Sunday with a double, it was refreshing to see Schwarber move him to third with a groundout and Trea Turner drive him in with a sacrifice fly. Situational hitting is paramount.

One thing that won’t change: Schwarber in the leadoff spot.

Say what you will about Schwarber’s batting average (.189 entering the week). The Phillies are 46-31 with him atop the lineup, 26-27 with others there. Over the last two seasons, they are 115-85 with Schwarber as the leadoff man, 44-48 without him.

It’s a winning formula, if an unconventional one.

» READ MORE: Angels are live underdogs in series opener against Phillies with Taijuan Walker on the mound