Phillies prepare Cristopher Sánchez for a versatile role in the playoffs

Phillies manager Rob Thomson would love to get to 90 wins over the final four games, but that is not a top priority. The top priority is getting his players rest, setting up pitching, and making sure roles are defined heading into the playoffs, which begin Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s why Bryson Stott, who has been scuffling at the plate lately, was out of the lineup on Thursday against the Pirates and likely will be out on Saturday in New York. It’s why Zack Wheeler will be held to a pitch count on Thursday and why Aaron Nola won’t make another start until Game 2 of the wild-card series on Wednesday.

The focus is on the playoffs now. And with that in mind, Thomson announced that Cristopher Sánchez will pitch one or two innings behind starter on Taijuan Walker on Friday in New York against the Mets. Sánchez has bullpen experience but has been used by the Phillies as a starter this year. They would like to get him reacquainted with the process of warming up quickly out of the bullpen, in case he used as a reliever next week.

Thomson isn’t committing to any one role for the left-handed pitcher. He said Sánchez could be used as a starter, as a long reliever, or even in a one-inning, high-leverage spot.

“I’m really confident he’s going to throw the ball over the plate,” Thomson said. “I’m really confident that the moment and the situation is not going to get the most of him.”

Sánchez has pitched well enough — a 3.48 ERA with just 16 walks — to warrant a playoff start, but whether he is used that way will be based on matchups and what happens in Games 1 and 2. If Ranger Suárez isn’t used in relief in either of those games, Sánchez starting Game 3 won’t be necessary. But for now, the Phillies would like to keep all options open.

They have less versatility with Walker, who has pitched out of the bullpen just four times in his 11-year big-league career. Walker’s velocity has fluctuated over the past few weeks. He’s had trouble getting into a groove early, allowing most of his damage in the first inning. Walker has posted a 6.37 ERA in the first inning this season.

