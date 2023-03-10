Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez experiences left forearm tightness, plans to rest for a few days

Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez said Friday he is dealing with left forearm tightness.

Suárez was back in Phillies camp on Friday morning after pitching for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He said he felt the forearm tightness on Wednesday in his start against the Astros for Team Venezuela. Suárez was pulled from the game in the second inning.

Suárez is going to rest for a few days. He says he’s not worried but just wanted to get checked out. He did not get an MRI. When asked whether he would be ready for the start of the regular season, Suárez was unsure.

”I think so,” he said. “At least, that’s what I’m hoping for. I know it’s a very long season, so I don’t want to miss much of it.”

Suárez said he was unsure of the cause of the injury. But he is coming off a career-high regular season innings pitched in 2022, with 155.1. That doesn’t include the 14.2 innings pitched he logged in the postseason.

Manager Rob Thomson has said he feels good about the Phillies’ starting pitching depth, but beyond Bailey Falter, Nick Nelson and Cris Sanchez — who dealt with back issues early in camp — the Phillies don’t have a ton of proven arms to turn to. Michael Plassmeyer is coming off of a strong spring and is an option, and the Phillies say that they believe Griff McGarry is a big league starter, but beyond Falter, there is no clear front-runner to fill Suarez’s spot, should he miss time.