Phillies continue historic start to season with 11-4 blowout win over Texas Rangers

This is what history looks like.

It’s a swift reply to an early two-run deficit against, well, yes, the Rangers are the reigning World Series champs even though they don’t look the part. It’s the first career three-run homer by an understudy who is making nobody miss the injured $300 million leading man. It’s the majors’ co-RBI leader dropping a two-run flare between three defenders in center field.

And it’s another victory, the Phillies’ 36th against only 14 losses, the best 50-game start in the history of a 142-season-old franchise. They are the first team to win 36 of their first 50 games since the 2001 Mariners.

The final score — 11-4, by the way — almost doesn’t matter. Neither do the stars du jour, although we’re obligated to inform you that fill-in shortstop Edmundo Sosa clocked an opposite-field three-run shot, J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead homer and drove in three runs, and Bryce Harper crushed his team-leading 12th homer in garbage time.

Here’s the important part: The Phillies are unstoppable.

Not only do they have the best record in baseball — and a six-game cushion over the Braves in the National League East before Memorial Day weekend. Since a 2-4 start, they are 34-10, the first time they have ever won 34 of 44 games within a single season.

“I don’t really get caught up in it,” manager Rob Thomson said before the game. “I don’t think any of our guys do, either. They come prepared every day. It’s just a new day.”

Thomson is all but required to say that. It’s his job to ensure his players stay levelheaded amid all of their early success. Maybe it explains his fifth-inning hook of Taijuan Walker — one out shy of qualifying for a win — after he gave up a two-out RBI single to cut the lead to 6-3.

But everyone else should sit back and enjoy season that’s shaping up to be historic. And judging by another midweek packed house — 39,595 paying customers after 41,083 on Tuesday night — you’re soaking it in perfectly fine.

Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, the Phillies went to work on Rangers starter Dane Dunning, just back from the injured list. They also took advantage of sloppy Texas defense. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe dropped a throw, Dunning threw a pickoff attempt into center field, and the Phillies tied the game in the second inning.

Realmuto banged a solo homer in the third inning, opening a 3-2 lead and extending his hitting streak to 12 games, longest by a Phillies catcher since Mike Lieberthal’s 16-game roll in 2004.

And Sosa’s fourth-inning shot, after struggling Nick Castellanos worked a walk and Brandon Marsh knocked a single, staked Walker to a 6-2 lead. It marked the 28th time in his 36 starts for the Phillies dating to last season that he received at least four runs of support.

Why stop there? The Phillies scored four runs in the sixth inning to break open the game. And it all happened after even more Rangers carelessness.

With two outs, Johan Rojas rolled a grounder to shortstop. Corey Seager attempted to flip the ball for an inning-ending force play, but second baseman Marcus Semien appeared to think Seager was going to throw to first base. Semien ducked, Seager’s flip went over his head, and everyone was safe.

The Phillies sent five more batters to the plate and scored four runs, keyed by Realmuto’s two-run single and Bohm’s two-run bloop.

Good teams take advantage of things like that.

Walker made the start, as expected, six nights after taking a line drive off the left foot and bruising a toe. And he was made to throw 25 pitches in a first inning that opened with a pop-up dropping between Bryson Stott and Harper on the right side of the infield.

Walker should’ve been out of the first inning before Josh Smith lined a two-out RBI single. But with two out in the second inning, he hung a splitter to Leody Taveras for a 437-foot solo homer off the center-field ivy.

If anything, Walker’s command was spotty. He walked four batters and exited after Smith’s two-out RBI single in the fifth inning. It marked only the seventh time that a Phillies starter didn’t complete five innings.

And like just about anything else that didn’t go exactly their way through 50 games, it didn’t matter.