It was the second big hit of the game for Phillips, an unlikely source of offense. He was 1-for-15 since the Rays acquired him in an Aug. 27 trade with the Kansas City Royals. But with two outs in the second inning, he stroked a two-strike curveball from Phillies starter Vince Velasquez into right field for an RBI single that gave the Rays a short-lived 1-0 lead.