J.T. Realmuto’s timing is back; why Orion Kerkering can be a secret weapon for the Phillies, and more

J.T. Realmuto has become known for his home/road splits this season, and for good reason. The Phillies catcher entered Tuesday night’s game hitting .204/.261/.329 at home compared to .301/.359/.586 on the road.

It’s a bizarrely large chasm, and Realmuto doesn’t believe there’s a reason for it.

“It’s just baseball,” he said in early September. “I hadn’t noticed it. It’s just part of the game. Just a random stat.”

Nevertheless, Realmuto has put together a good homestand over the past few days. After going 2-for-20 over the Phillies’ homestand from Sept. 8-12, he went 6-for-16 in last week’s four-game series against the Mets. He’s hitting .296/.321/.556 over his last seven games.

“I think his timing is back, for now, and it comes and goes, just like everybody’s,” said manager Rob Thomson. “But I think his timing is good. He’s not chasing as much. He’s using the field. When I speak about hitting, usually I’m saying the same things over and over again, get a good pitch to hit, stay in the middle of the field, don’t chase, and he’s doing the right things right now.”

The Phillies have seen an offensive boost over the last few weeks, but Realmuto contributing to that, consistently, would be a big asset.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Thomson said of Realmuto’s at-bats. “Because he’s a big bat. He’s been hitting fifth or sixth pretty much all year, and that’s an important spot, with those guys getting on base in front of him.”

Kerkering plan

Rookie reliever Orion Kerkering was available in an “emergency situation” on Tuesday, but will likely pitch on Wednesday. The Phillies would prefer he get two days off. When asked if he needs to see more of Kerkering to show Thomson that he should be on a playoff roster, the manager didn’t seem concerned.

“From what I saw the other night, that’s pretty much enough,” Thomson said.

Kerkering retired all three Mets batters he faced on Sunday in his big league debut, striking out two.

“He wasn’t even sweating [the other night],” Thomson said. “He didn’t look like he was affected by anything. Now, you never know how anyone is going to react in this atmosphere during the playoffs, but that’s with anybody.”

Thomson believes the league’s unfamiliarity with Kerkering — and his notorious slider — can be an asset for the Phillies.

“You can watch all the tape, do all of that stuff, but until you get in the box and see it live… that’s why experienced clubs sometimes struggle with a guy they’ve never seen before,” Thomson said. “Some rookie comes up and he shoves for six or seven innings because it’s just different live than it is watching on tape or reading a report. So I think there’s a benefit there for him.”

Minor leaguers to stay ready

The Phillies sent four position players and five pitchers to their facility in Clearwater, Fla., to stay ready in case they’re needed in the postseason. The position players were catcher Rafael Marchan, first baseman Darick Hall, outfielder Weston Wilson and utlityman Kody Clemens. The pitchers were Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Nick Nelson, Michael Plassmeyer and McKinley Moore.

“We’re working on a plan,” Thomson said. “[Tuesday night] we’ll play it like a normal game and maybe do the same thing [Wednesday], but for the last four days we’re going to have to really knuckle down and make sure we’re hitting on all cylinders. Everybody is healthy, everybody is rested, but we’ve got to get there first.”

Update on Hoskins

Injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins is taking 75-80 swings a day, according to Thomson. He is starting to get his power back, but he’s still a ways out from returning. If Hoskins does come back this season, the Phillies expect it to be during the World Series — should they make it there.

Extra bases

Infielder Drew Ellis, who was designated for assignment on Friday, was outrighted to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.