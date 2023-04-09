Phillies receive NL championship rings, fall short of Reds sweep in 6-4 loss

In signing Taijuan Walker to the fourth-largest contract for pitchers in last winter’s free-agent market, the Phillies cited scouting and data that indicated he could pitch deeper into games than in past years.

Through two starts, it hasn’t happened.

But the Phillies also built a bullpen that they believed could cover for short outings by the starters, with four potential closers and multiple middle-inning options from which manager Rob Thomson could choose.

Yeah, that didn’t work out well Sunday, either.

Walked walked five batters and couldn’t complete the fifth inning in the series finale against the Reds. But the Phillies still had a two-run lead and were six outs from a sweep when Craig Kimbrel gave up a run in the eighth inning and Seranthony Domínguez allowed three in the ninth of a 6-4 loss at Citizens Bank Park.

Talk about a party pooper.

The Phillies received their glittering National League championship rings in a pregame ceremony capped by another appearance by hobbled slugger Rhys Hoskins, who emerged from the dugout on crutches and embraced owner John Middleton.

Edmundo Sosa, the new third baseman, ripped another RBI single. Alec Bohm, the new first baseman, cracked a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning. José Alvarado struck out the side again to run his ridiculous total to 11 strikeouts of 13 batters so far this season.

But Domínguez loaded the bases on back-to-back one-out walks and an infield single. Jake Fraley followed with a three-run double to right field to turn a 4-3 Phillies lead into a 6-4 Reds advantage.

Walker walked five batters, his highest total in two years, and was unable to finish the fifth inning. He threw only 64 of 105 pitches for strikes. He walked the leadoff man in the second and fourth innings and got called for a third disengagement from the rubber in the fourth inning.

The Reds were in the midst of a two-out rally in the fifth inning when the Phillies turned to the bullpen. Connor Brogdon walked Tyler Stephenson to load the bases before striking out Wil Myers on a dirt-diving changeup.

Walker also couldn’t get through the fifth inning in his Phillies debut last week in New York, although he did settle in after throwing 33 pitches in a taxing first inning.

Running wild

Fresh off his a pinch-hit RBI single to help key Saturday’s walkoff victory, Brandon Marsh continued his solid start at the plate by drawing a second-inning walk and ripping a triple into the left-field corner past diving Will Benson in the fourth inning.

But Marsh also made another baserunning blunder that led to an out at third base.

Similar to last Monday night in New York, Marsh didn’t pick up a stop sign from third base coach Dusty Wathan. He took a wide turn around the base, put on the brakes as the throw came into the plate, then got cut down at third.

The Phillies made two other outs on the bases. Nick Castellanos got thrown out at the plate in the first inning, and Kyle Schwarber got cut down trying to stretch a single in the eighth.’

