Ranger Suárez and Phillies shut out Cincinnati Reds, 7-0

CINCINNATI — The last time the Phillies played the Cincinnati Reds, at home from April 1-3, their bats were cold, the starting rotation nor the bullpen was pitching nearly as well, dropping two-of-three games. They set a vastly different tone on Monday night, with a 7-0 victory over Cincinnati for their seventh straight win.

Ranger Suárez made his first appearance since his complete game on April 16. He allowed just two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts to extend his scoreless streak to 25 innings pitched. It’s the longest such streak by a Phillies pitcher since Cliff Lee pitched 30⅔ scoreless innings from Aug. 17-Sept. 10, 2011, according to Elias Sports.

In typical Suárez fashion, he made his work look easy. In the bottom of the fourth, Jeimer Candelario hit a liner right back to the mound, just above Suárez’s head. Suárez jumped up, reached out his glove, and snatched it in mid air. He grinned at his teammates as he walked off the field.

He was at just 88 pitches after seven, but the Phillies didn’t want to overwork him after his nine-inning outing last week.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper placed on the paternity list; Phillies call up Kody Clemens

Kody Clemens making his presence known

Clemens was called up from triple A on Monday afternoon. It’s unlikely that he’ll start on Tuesday and Wednesday because the Reds will use left-handed pitchers, but he made the most of his start on Monday. Clemens hit a double in the fourth inning and a three-run home run to right center field in the ninth inning. His home run traveled 391 feet.

The Bohm show

It was a good offensive day for a few hitters. Nick Castellanos went 2-for-4 (both of his hits fell for singles) — and Johan Rojas hit his first triple of the season in the top of the third inning. But Alec Bohm was the player who stood out, on both sides of the ball.

He went 2-for-4 — hitting a single and a double — with two runs. Both of his hits came off of his bat at over 100 mph. He played a great defensive game, too. In the first inning, Bohm snagged a one-hopper from Tyler Stephenson that was sharply hit his way, and easily turned it to first base.

In the fifth inning, Santiago Espinal laid down a bunt but barreled it up too much. Bohm was playing back, but ran up to the ball, grabbed it with his barehand and threw it to first in time for the second out of the inning.