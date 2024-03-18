Phillies relievers ramp up their work, but Orion Kerkering may not be ready for opening day

TAMPA, Fla. — It was an important day for the Phillies’ bullpen, as three relievers pitched for a second time in as many days, a common step in their progression before the season starts.

But Monday also brought news: Orion Kerkering might not be ready for opening day.

Kerkering hasn’t pitched since March 1 after being waylaid by a flu bug that went through the clubhouse. He’s scheduled to get into a minor-league game later this week, but with camp set to break next Monday, he might need more time before the March 28 opener against the rival Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

“He was really fatigued,” manager Rob Thomson said after a Phillies split squad lost, 11-2, to the Pirates in Clearwater. “He’s 22 years old. We’re not going to push this thing. We’re going to take our time. When we think he’s ready, we’ll run with it. That might be the start of the season. We don’t know.”

Kerkering was among six apparent locks for the bullpen, with lefties José Alvarado, Gregory Soto, and Matt Strahm, and righties Jeff Hoffman and Seranthony Domínguez.

If Kerkering doesn’t make the roster, it improves the chances for righties Yunior Marte and Luis Ortiz. It also helps Connor Brogdon, who is out of options and can’t be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. The Phillies also could carry a long reliever, such as Spencer Turnbull.

Kerkering was a revelation for the Phillies last year. He started the season at low-A Clearwater, climbed four levels of the farm system, and made his major-league debut in late September. He became one of Thomson’s most trusted options in the playoffs after four scoreless appearances, then struggled in the NL Championship Series against the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies made efforts to sign free-agent relievers Jordan Hicks and Robert Stephenson, but both righties opted to pitch elsewhere. Hicks was promised a chance to start in San Francisco, while Stephenson signed with the Angels to remain close to his home in Southern California.

Meanwhile, Hoffman, Domínguez, and Soto checked an important box for being ready for the season by making the second of back-to-back appearances in a 4-3 split-squad loss to the Yankees.

Strahm started the reliever relay and pitched a scoreless first inning before Hoffman retired the side on 11 pitches in the second, including strikeouts of Austin Wells on a slider and Trent Grisham on a splitter.

Domínguez topped out at 98 mph but allowed a solo homer to Oswaldo Cabrera on a two-strike fastball. Soto gave up a run on three hits, including a double on a slider to Gleyber Torres.

On the mound: In Clearwater, Turnbull gave up a line-drive, two-run homer to Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz. ... Triple-A starter Tyler Phillips got roughed up for eight runs in 2⅔ innings, including a three-run homer by Rowdy Tellez.

At the plate: In his third spring-training game since returning from arthroscopic left knee surgery, Brandon Marsh drew the tough assignment of facing Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Rodón didn’t allow a hit in five innings. ... Kody Clemens, son of Roger, homered against his dad’s former team, taking reliever Jonathan Loáisiga deep in the seventh inning. ... ... Alec Bohm went 1-for-3 with a double on a misplay by Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo.

Never mind that it was spring training, or that the Phillies didn’t have their aces on the mound. Cruz put on a power show worthy of any setting in any time of year. The exit velocity on his three hits: 110.9 mph (single), 111.1 (homer), and 106.4 (homer).

On deck: The Phillies will make the 52-mile trip to Lakeland, Fla., to face the Tigers at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Ranger Suárez is scheduled for his third spring start against Detroit righty Jack Flaherty.

