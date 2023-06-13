‘He’s an anchor for us’: How Rhys Hoskins’ dugout return has provided Phillies fresh perspective

PHOENIX — About two and a half months after tearing his ACL in the last week of spring training, Rhys Hoskins appeared in the Phillies dugout at Citizens Bank Park. He was bearded, wearing a red workout shirt and a cap. But he didn’t need to be in uniform to look like he belonged.

The last time many of the Phillies had seen Hoskins, he was on crutches. It was strange, given the role he’s played on this team.

“He’s an anchor for us,” said Nick Castellanos. “Just the way that he is — he always knows what to say.”

To see him walking on his own was encouraging. But more encouraging was his attitude. For Castellanos, it helped put things in perspective.

“He’s just happy whenever he’s there,” Castellanos said. “He’s supportive. And he’s in a good mood. He’s positive. And if he’s in a good mood and is positive, everybody should be in a good mood and positive.”

It’d be impossible to measure the impact of having Hoskins around again, but the impact is certainly there — especially for the younger players. Alec Bohm said that Hoskins has always been a resource for him, and his continue to be one since he’s returned.

“He’s another really good baseball mind,” Bohm said. “As far as dugout talk and baseball talk and those things goes — Rhys is one of the better teammates I’ve had in my days playing, through college, pro ball, big leagues, all that.

“He’s that guy. He’s that voice. If something needs to be said he’s saying the right thing.”

For Brandon Marsh, Hoskins provides more of a steadying presence. He said after the last few times he’s gotten out, he’d return to the dugout to find Hoskins waiting for him.

“He’d just give me a little look and be like, come on, keep going,” Marsh said. “He doesn’t do too much. When someone gets out you don’t want to talk their ear off. But he looks at you, taps you on the shoulder, and says we’re going to need you here in a few innings. Let’s go. Stuff like that helps me stay in the game. I know he’s not just doing it to me. He’s doing it to everyone. Rhys is incredible.”

Manager Rob Thomson said Hoskins will join the Phillies on their next road trip. But regardless of how often he’s around, when he is around, his teammates know that they’ll be getting some important perspective.

“It makes a complete difference having Rhys here,” Marsh said. “He’s the voice of the team. He’s a leader of this club. Having him in the dugout just gives us a sense of comfort. We’re all still super upset with how things went down in Clearwater. But having him back in the dugout, in the clubhouse, in the cage, for me personally, I think it gives me a peaceful feeling. Calms me down a little bit.

“Because he was the main face last year going through the playoff run — jumping over the railing and all that stuff. He brings us all together. Along with some other guys, too. But Rhys does a really good job. It’s awesome to have him back.”