Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL. An orthopedic surgeon explains the Phillies first baseman’s injury.

Rhys Hoskins is going to have knee surgery, again.

The Phillies’ first baseman was injured during a play in the second inning of the spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. Hoskins tried to field a grounder when he abruptly leaped into the grass and held his left knee, clearly in pain. An MRI later revealed that he tore his left knee’s anterior cruciate ligament and will require surgery.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins suffers torn ACL, will have surgery

Hoskins underwent a different surgery on his right knee just a few months ago, and said that injury was a “non-issue” going into spring training.

Advertisement

Hoskins’ latest injury is a heartbreaker, for the fans and the player himself, as it is likely to keep him off the field for the rest of the season. The 30 year old, who has been with the Phillies since 2014, will be eligible for free agency after this season.

To better understand Hoskins’ injury, The Inquirer spoke to Mark Desmond, an orthopedic surgeon at Temple University Hospital who did not examine Hoskins but has experience with the knee and ACLs.

What happened to Rhys Hoskins?

In the top of the second inning of Thursday’s game, the Tigers’ Austin Meadows lined a ground ball toward first base. Hoskins broke back to field it, but took an awkward step and fell to the ground, clutching his left knee. Manager Rob Thomson jogged out to see him with the Phillies’ training staff and the EMS crew. His teammates on the field gathered around him.

Kyle Schwarber helped Hoskins on to a cart that transported him off the field. Before Hoskins departed, a few players, including Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott, shook his hand.

What is the ACL and why does it tear?

The ACL is one of the two ligaments at the center of the knee and contributes to the joint’s capacity to move back and forth and pivot, as well as the knee’s overall stability. Unlike its less delicate twin, the posterior cruciate ligament, or PCL, the ACL can tear easily. This can happen as a result of abrupt stops or changes in direction.

“A classic ACL tear is a non-contact injury,” Desmond said. “[The person’s] foot is planted and in a slightly bent position, and then their body is turning.”

How common are ACL tears?

Quite common, especially in athletic efforts of any level.

“Professional athletes get these, college athletes get these, weekend warriors get these,” Desmond said.

Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber tore his ACL, and another ligament, in his left knee in 2016 while playing for the Cubs.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber ‘can definitely relate’ to injured Rhys Hoskins

Last year, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and then-76ers forward Danny Green each tore their ACL.

Probably the most famous Philly athlete ACL tear of recent years was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’ 2017 injury that led to Nick Foles’ Super Bowl run.

What is ACL surgery?

Torn ACL’s can’t be stitched back together, Desmond said. Instead orthopedic surgeons reconstruct the ligament using either tissue from the patient — such as from the hamstring or the knee itself — or from a cadaver.

“In the high level athletes, it’s typically done with tissue from their own body,” he said.

In the procedure, surgeons remove the torn ligament, drill holes in the shin and thigh bones, and anchor the new tissue between the two.

The date of Hoskins’ surgery or the surgeon have not been determined yet.

How long will Rhys Hoskins need to be out for recovery?

The reconstructed ACL needs time to heal. Unfortunately, that takes at least six months, Demond said. Even then, recovery can take longer.

Hoskins is expected to miss the rest of the season, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Friday. The estimated timeline for recovery is about seven months, meaning Hoskins could potentially contribute in the post season, if the Phillies make it this year.

» READ MORE: Rhys Hoskins’ torn ACL gives Nick Castellanos a chance to prove his $100 million worth

When Schwarber tore his ACL he was out for 204 days, from the second game of the 2016 regular season until a remarkable World Series comeback.

The good news: most ACL injuries eventually heal fully and don’t impact the athlete’s long term ability to play.

“It’s very realistic to expect him to be back for next spring training, and have a good and productive 2024 season,” Desmond said.