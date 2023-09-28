Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins to face live pitching next week: ‘He really looks good’

Injured Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins took batting practice on the field on Thursday afternoon and put some baseballs in the seats. He’s taking 70-75 swings per day as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during spring training in March.

Manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies plan to send Hoskins to Clearwater, Fla., next week to face live pitching. If Hoskins does rejoin the Phillies, it likely will be as a pinch-hitter during the World Series, if they make it that far.

Thomson has maintained that it is not a “guarantee” Hoskins returns this season, but he is staying optimistic.

“I’m just looking at his swing and making sure he’s free and easy and not forcing anything,” Thomson said. “And he really looks good. Now it’s probably the middle of next week we’ll get him to see some live pitching and we’ll start building from there. It looks like there is good effort. He’s not forcing anything. There’s no wincing or anything like that. He feels good.”

Hoskins has spent this season rehabbing, with the goal of rejoining his team in the playoffs.

