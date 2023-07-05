Phillies’ road winning streak reaches 11 with 8-4 victory over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This is what it looks like when the Phillies’ offense is humming at full capacity.

It’s the rat-a-tat-tat of four singles in a span of seven pitches. It’s Trea Turner thwacking a first-pitch slider off the foul pole in left field and Nick Castellanos crushing a heater off the batter’s eye in center. It’s J.T. Realmuto blistering a line drive through the middle to score Bryce Harper from second base, then Bryson Stott ringing a double to left-center.

Most of all, it’s three early-inning deficits being wiped away en route to an 8-4 giggler against the American League-leading Rays — and an 11th consecutive road victory, the Phillies’ longest streak in 47 years and the third-longest in franchise history.

The Phillies haven’t lost away from home since ... checks notes ... still checking ... please hold ... June 12 in Arizona. It was so long ago that they were two games under .500. Since then, they’re 14-5 and in possession of the final National League wild-card spot.

For most of this about-face, the Phillies have been buoyed by the starting pitching. And in dealing the Rays their first home series loss since April, Taijuan Walker completed seven innings despite walking five batters.

But this was about an offense that underachieved for much of the season’s first half spraying the ball all over Tropicana Field. The Phillies knocked 12 hits through their first 25 plate appearances and finished with 17 overall. Stott had four hits, Realmuto three. Everyone except leadoff man Kyle Schwarber had at least one hit.

The Phillies trailed 2-0 after the first inning, 3-2 after the second, and 4-3 after the third. But Turner tied it on the first pitch of the fifth inning from Rays bulk reliever Yonny Chirinos, and with two out, Realmuto doubled and Stott singled him in.

In the second, third, and fifth innings, the Phillies strung together four, three, and three hits in a row, respectively. They hit 12 balls that came off the bat at 100 mph or hotter.

Castellanos’ moonshot against Rays reliever Robert Stephenson in the sixth inning was the cherry on top. It opened a 6-4 lead that grew to 8-4 in the seventh on Brandon Marsh’s two-run single.

And it showed what the Phillies’ bats are capable of doing. They entered the game with middling rankings in the NL — sixth in on-base plus slugging, seventh in hits, eighth in homers, and most galling, 11th in runs scored.

With the trade deadline now less than a month away, the biggest need would seem to be another right-handed hitter. If Harper is able to play first base after the All-Star break, as expected, the Phillies could shift Kyle Schwarber to designated hitter and look for a bat in left field.

But when the Phillies mash like this, the need seems less urgent.

Walker, meanwhile, gave up two first-innings on Brandon Lowe’s pop-up double that fell in between Schwarber, Marsh, and Turner in left field. He allowed another run on a one-out walk and an RBI single in the second.

But while Walker lacked the precision command that enabled him to run off a 0.84 ERA in his previous five starts, he benefited from getting three double-play grounders to cut off rallies in the second, sixth, and seventh innings.

The Rays dropped their fourth consecutive game for the first time all season. They haven’t been swept thyet. But all the Phillies do lately is sweep road series. The finale is set for Thursday night.