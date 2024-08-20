Phillies’ Rob Thomson defends decision to not use Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto as pinch hitters

ATLANTA — It’s customary for major-league teams to disclose a starting lineup roughly three hours before a game.

The Phillies were tardy Tuesday.

“We’re waiting on a couple of guys to get through the [batting] cage and see where they’re at,” manager Rob Thomson said. “This time of year, the wear and tear on guys, it takes its toll. Want to make sure they’re OK.”

By 5:20 p.m., two hours before the first pitch, the Phillies posted a lineup that didn’t feature any surprise absences. And although Thomson didn’t reveal which players were banged up — “All of them,” he said, coyly — he also took the opportunity to clear the air about something.

“People have to understand, the No. 1 thing we have to do here is win,” Thomson said. “I hate losing. I love winning. We’ve done a lot of it the last couple years. But part of that formula is to make sure everybody’s healthy, that everybody can get through the end of the year, hopefully get into the playoffs, and then make a long run. There’s tough decisions you have to make along the way to make sure that people stay healthy.”

Chalk up Sunday’s ninth inning as one of those decisions.

To recap: Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto were each given a rare day off. And with the Phillies trailing by two runs, a runner on first, and no outs in the ninth inning, Thomson declined to use either as a pinch-hitter. Cal Stevenson and Garrett Stubbs were retired, and the Phillies lost.

Cue the fans’ outrage.

Thomson said Sunday “absolutely” qualifies as a tough decision but said it “doesn’t mean that I don’t want to win.”

“It just means I want to take care of some people,” Thomson continued. “Because if we lose some people in a manner where you’re not being very prudent in your decisions, that’s a problem.”

Thomson doesn’t make those decisions by himself, either. He receives input from the medical and athletic training departments, in addition to strength and conditioning coaches. The Phillies have been as good as any team at keeping players healthy over the last few seasons.

“I talk to them about decisions, whether it’s in the moment or in the future,” Thomson said. “I have to trust them, and then I have to make a final decision. And then I have to be accountable for it.”

Even when it knows it’s going to be unpopular, and in Philadelphia, it probably will fuel sports-talk radio for days.

“It’s all part of the job,” Thomson said. “It really is. Our fan base is so passionate that I can’t control that. The thing I don’t want to have happen is our fans lose their passion.”

Sánchez on schedule

After throwing a between-starts bullpen session, Cristopher Sánchez was cleared to start Thursday night on regular (four days’) rest.

The Phillies waited on committing to Sánchez until they saw how his arm responded after a 99-pitch complete game Saturday night. The 27-year-old lefty threw a complete game on June 28 and gave up seven runs in four innings in his next start. However, Sánchez was also sick with a fever during that July 4 dud in Chicago.

Thomson said lefty Ranger Suárez (back) is on track to come off the injured list and start Saturday in Kansas City “as long as everything goes fine during the week.” Suárez is slated to throw a bullpen session before the Phillies leave Atlanta.

Whiz Whit-out

A series with the Braves means a reunion with utility man Whit Merrifield, who was released by the Phillies in July.

Merrifield has gotten more regular playing time with the injury-ravaged Braves. He has played mostly second base in the absence of Ozzie Albies (broken wrist) and entered Tuesday night batting .236 with one homer and a .709 OPS in 19 games.

The Phillies signed Merrifield to be a versatile 10th man. But he never adapted to irregular at-bats and hit .199 with a .572 OPS with the Phillies.

Extra bases

Left fielder Austin Hays (hamstring) began an injury rehab assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was scheduled to play at least five innings followed by at least seven Wednesday before being reevaluated. Hays could rejoin the Phillies on Thursday or Friday. … After learning that star third baseman Austin Riley will miss at least six weeks with a fracture in his hand, the Braves signed veteran free agent Gio Urshela, who went right into the lineup against the Phillies. … Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday night against Braves lefty Max Fried (7-7, 3.62).

