Rob Thomson’s message to Phillies: Block out the ‘noise’ and focus on ‘our own expectations’

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rob Thomson has worked in baseball since 1988. For most of his career with the Yankees and the Phillies, he has spent his spring trainings in front of a computer screen, planning the team’s schedule. But now that he’s manager, he has other, unfamiliar responsibilities to attend to.

One is talking to the media every day. But another is addressing his team before the first full-squad workout, which the Phillies held on Tuesday morning. Thomson said he has practiced his speech “millions of times” in his head over the last 30 or so years. When he stepped into the Phillies’ clubhouse to give his prepared message, he decided to keep it simple.

» READ MORE: They’re roommates, ‘skilled chefs,’ and the future of the Phillies’ pitching staff

“It was mainly about health and making sure that … you know, guys come out and they’re excited to be here,” Thomson said. “Everybody is in great shape. Everybody’s been doing their work over the course of the offseason. Just not getting too far ahead of yourselves. Staying under control. Keep your feet underneath you. Ramp up naturally like you normally do and just stay healthy.

Advertisement

“There’s three parts of the season that really make me nervous. The first week of spring training, the first week of spring training games, and the first week of regular season games. There’s a different level of intensity that they go to. So I’m making sure they stay calm.”

This is a fair point to make, considering that the Phillies are coming off of an unexpected World Series run. Thomson said he chose not to get into big-picture topics — like a potential return to the World Series — or team expectations, but did emphasize the importance of blocking out the “noise.”

“What’s most important is our own expectations,” he said. “And not somebody else’s expectations. You can’t control what other people’s expectations are of you. My expectations are you prepare, you compete, you’re selfless, you have fun.”

» READ MORE: Three new MLB rules, and three Phillies who likely will be impacted

It’s the same approach Thomson preached when he took over the team in early June after Joe Girardi was fired. But back then, the stakes were far lower. Now, he’s tasked with making sure his team doesn’t do too much, too soon, and injure themselves. He said he’s trying to keep the workouts short, so his players can recover in the training room as soon as possible.

“This week of spring training, is always, for me, just nerve-wracking,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

The only player absent from camp on Tuesday — besides Bryce Harper, who is rehabbing in Las Vegas — was reliever Gregory Soto, who is still in the Dominican Republic because of problems with his visa. Thomson said he threw a bullpen recently and it went “very well” and that Soto is staying on schedule. The Phillies still don’t know when he’ll be in camp. Thomson said if Edmundo Sosa impresses in center field this spring, he’ll likely get more at-bats — but not necessarily as part of a platoon role with Brandon Marsh. “I do believe, talking with Kevin [Long], I think Brandon is going to be able to hit left-handers,” Thomson said. “He’s going to be more comfortable with them. They’re doing a lot of work on it. I wouldn’t say it’s a platoon. I just think it’s going to give Sosa a few more at-bats.” Left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer will start one of the Phillies’ split-squad spring training games on Saturday. Thomson isn’t sure who will start the second split-squad game.

» READ MORE: Johan Rojas is among the three most intriguing players on the Phillies spring training roster