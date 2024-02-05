Phillies claim infielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the Yankees

The Phillies announced on Monday that they claimed infielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the Yankees.

The Phillies’ 40-man roster is now full. Castillo, 26, is a right-handed hitter who can play shortstop, second base, and right field. He signed with the Yankees as an amateur free agent in 2014, was traded to the Pirates in 2021, and dealt to the Diamondbacks in 2022.

The Mets selected him off of waivers on Jan. 5 and the Yankees selected him off waivers from the Mets on Jan. 19. Castillo has only 97 games of big league experience — 96 with Pittsburgh in 2022 when he hit 11 home runs and one with Arizona in 2023 — hitting .205/.250/.380 across that span, with a 4.9% walk rate and a 26.5% strikeout rate. He has one minor league option remaining.

Castillo has hit .276/.346/.373 across 716 minor league games in the Yankees, Pirates and Diamondbacks organizations. Last season at triple-A Reno, he hit .313/.431/.410 with an .840 OPS in 124 games. He walked at a higher rate (17.4%) than he struck out (14.2%).

