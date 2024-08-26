Phillies call up Millville’s Buddy Kennedy from Lehigh Valley, option Kolby Allard

The Phillies have called up Millville native Buddy Kennedy from triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced Monday.

Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Allard started on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals and recorded the win, allowing two earned runs over five innings. He has a 3.50 ERA across 18 innings this season.

Kennedy, an infielder, has Phillies baseball in his blood. His grandfather, Don Money, was a four-time All-Star third baseman, spending his career with the Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers. Kennedy was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Millville Senior High School in 2017, and was acquired by the Phillies from the Tigers on June 7 in exchange for cash considerations.

Kennedy is hitting .281 with 12 home runs in 95 games in triple-A this season.

Wilson on paternity list

Weston Wilson was placed on the paternity list on Monday, and right-handed pitcher Max Lazar was recalled from Lehigh Valley to replace Wilson on the 26-man roster. Lazar had been sent down on Sunday to make room for Allard to start against the Kansas City Royals. Lazar has not allowed an earned run across six appearances and 5⅔ innings since making his major league debut.

Wilson can remain on the paternity list for up to three games.