Phillies option Mick Abel to triple A, recall pitcher Max Lazar

DENVER — Though Mick Abel made history in his major league debut on Sunday, the plan from the beginning was for the right-hander to make just one start with the Phillies.

With José Alvarado serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for exogenous testosterone, the Phillies need bullpen help. Ahead of the series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, they optioned Abel to triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled right-handed reliever Max Lazar.

Advertisement

Lazar, 25, has posted a 3.12 ERA and 0.920 WHIP in 15 relief appearances this season in triple A. He has recorded 20 strikeouts, and has not allowed an earned run in his last four appearances for the IronPigs.

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Mick Abel on overcoming failure, collecting baseball cards, and more

Lazar made his major league debut last August, and put up a 4.61 ERA over 13⅔ innings with the Phillies in 2024.

When Abel was called up, he was aware that it would only be for a spot start, with Aaron Nola on the injured list and Taijuan Walker heading back to the Phillies’ starting rotation. But the 23-year-old made that one start count, matching a 78-year-old Phillies record by striking out nine in his debut.

“He keeps throwing the ball like that,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said afterward, “I guarantee you he’s going to be back.”

Extra bases

Jesús Luzardo (4-0,2.00 ERA) is scheduled to start on Tuesday against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-7,6.39).