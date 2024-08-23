Taijuan Walker’s struggles continue as Phillies drop series opener against the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taijuan Walker and Michael Wacha both made their debut in 2013. Wacha was 21; Walker was 20. The two pitchers have shown flashes of dominance but only one has found sustained success in his later years — and he was not pitching for the Phillies on Friday night.

At 33, Wacha, who signed with the Kansas City Royals in December, has seen his velocity increase. He’s allowed less hard contact than he ever has. He has found ways to adapt, and is reaping the benefits. It’s a stark contrast from Walker, who has seen his velocity drop, and his hard-hit rate skyrocket to a career high 49.2% in 2024.

That contrast couldn’t have been more apparent than it was on Friday. Wacha pitched six innings; Walker was done after three, and needed 78 pitches to get through them. He struggled to get ahead in counts, and allowed a lot of hard contact.

When he walked off the mound, he’d allowed six earned runs on eight hits — including two home runs — with one walk and two strikeouts. All of a sudden, a Phillies team in desperate need of a win was looking up at a 6-1 deficit entering the fourth inning.

The lineup tried to chip away at that deficit. After Brandon Marsh put his team on the board with an RBI single in the third inning, Bryce Harper hit a leadoff double in the fourth. Nick Castellanos drove him home on a ground out.

Reliever Kris Bubic threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to score Harper in the eighth, and Bryson Stott piled on with a sacrifice fly to score Alec Bohm. After three poor offensive showings in Atlanta, it was a better night for the lineup. A few players who needed it — like Harper and Marsh — had two-hit nights. As a whole, they seemed to be less perplexed by off-speed pitches as they had in recent games.

But the dilemma that Walker presents goes way beyond a 7-4 loss in late August. Starting pitching carried the Phillies through the first half. Having a fifth starter with a 6.26 ERA on the season is unsustainable for a team with postseason aspirations.

There isn’t a ton of depth behind Walker. Spencer Turnbull is still on the injured list and wouldn’t be stretched out enough to start, anyway. Tyler Phillips, who was sent to Lehigh Valley on Aug. 17, struggled in his first start back in the minor leagues. Mick Abel has a 5.88 ERA through 20 starts at triple A with 66 walks.

Seth Johnson, who the Phillies acquired at the trade deadline, is an option, but like Abel, he has yet to make his big league debut. There are no obvious solutions here. The easiest solution, right now, is to fix whatever is ailing Walker.

Good night for the bullpen

The bullpen was put in a tough spot after Walker exited, but did a good job of preventing further damage. Tyler Gilbert allowed one earned run on two hits over two innings, and the next three relievers — Max Lazar, José Alvarado, and Tanner Banks — didn’t allow another run. Lazar struck out MVP contender Bobby Witt Jr. in the sixth.