Phillies
Phillies rally late to win against the Padres and snap a three-game losing streak in the process

The Phillies came from behind and eked out a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres despite trailing 3-0 in the second inning.

Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper reacts to making it safely to first base in the eighth inning against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park in on July 15. The Phillies came from behind to win, 6-4.
Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper reacts to making it safely to first base in the eighth inning against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park in on July 15. The Phillies came from behind to win, 6-4.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

They rose and clapped and chanted — “M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!” — and for a few moments, the Padres must have wondered if it was October again at Citizens Bank Park.

And then, Bryce Harper took a swing.

It feels like forever since Harper launched a home run, no less his pennant-clincher into the left-field bleachers and Philadelphia sports lore. But the Phillies didn’t need a homer Saturday. Trailing by a run in the eighth inning of the first game of a doubleheader in sweltering July heat, a base hit would suffice.

Sure enough, pinch-hitting Harper hit a chopper to shortstop and legged out a single, enabling Bryson Stott to score after boldly going from first to third on Brandon Marsh’s preceding single to right field.

Kyle Schwarber, who stroked a game-tying homer in the seventh inning, followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and after a white-knuckle ninth inning from closer Craig Kimbrel, the Phillies eked out a 6-4 victory despite trailing 3-0 in the second inning.

A game that began with Johan Rojas making a highlight-reel catch against the right-center field scoreboard and doubling off a runner with an on-the-fly heave to first base ended with a near-collision in right field.

But the Phillies survived to snap a three-game losing streak and pick up their first victory since the All-Star break.

The Padres grabbed a lead after a mental error by Trea Turner and a three-run homer by Trent Grisham against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. But the Phillies pecked away at the deficit, ultimately tying it on Schwarber’s team-leading 23rd homer.

Manny Machado restored the Padres’ lead with a mammoth solo homer to left field in the eighth inning. But the Phillies emptied the bench — backup catcher Garrett Stubbs played left field in the bottom of the ninth — to secure the victory.

