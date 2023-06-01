Bats remain quiet and big pitch eludes Taijuan Walker as the Mets sweep the Phillies

NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker let his right arm hang by his side and shook out his hand. As body language goes, it wasn’t great.

As pitches go, the one he had just thrown was even worse.

The Phillies needed Walker to make a big pitch after he fell behind in the count to the Mets’ Mark Canha with two out in the fourth inning Thursday. But all that he could muster was a fastball that registered 90.6 mph, far below his season average of 93.1.

Canha crushed it to left field, erasing the Phillies’ early lead and sending them to a sweep-completing 4-2 loss in the matinee finale of a three-game series at Citi Field.

It marked the Phillies’ fourth consecutive loss — and 12th in 17 games — and dropped them to 25-31, a season-worst six games below .500. When spring training began, manager Rob Thomson thought he had a 95-win team. The Phillies are on pace for 72.

But if Walker is injured, well, crank up the DEFCON meter. Because the Phillies already don’t have a No. 5 starter. Losing any of their established four — Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and Walker — would be devastating.

Walker hasn’t looked right for most of the season. The Phillies have insisted that he’s healthy, even after he left an April 26 start after four innings with tightness in his forearm. He hasn’t missed a start.

But Walker has lacked his usual command, walking at least two batters in nine of 12 starts. Entering the start against the Mets, his former team, he had a 10.1% walk rate, far exceeding his 7.7% career mark.

Walker’s command wavered against the Mets. His fastball lacked zip, too. He threw only one pitch that registered at least 93 mph. But he pitched around a leadoff walk in the second inning and even got out of a two-on, two-out jam in the third with allowing only one run.

Even after hitting Starling Marte with a pitch and falling behind Canha, Walker could see his way clear of allowing runs in the fourth. But he left the flat fastball over the plate, Canha hit a two-run homer, and the Mets had a 3-2 lead.

Thomson removed Walker from the game after the fourth inning, even though he threw only 74 pitches. Left-hander Matt Strahm entered and kept the game close. But once again, the punchless Phillies offense was unable to overcome a deficit.

The Phillies have scored a total of nine runs in the last five games.

Could a massive lineup shuffling be far away?

“I’ve thought about it,” Thomson said. “Haven’t done it yet.”

Before the game, Thomson also revealed that he has met with the team “a couple of times” to discuss the slow start, though he preferred to keep details in house, including when the meetings took place and what was said.

Running man

See what happens when Trea Turner runs?

The Phillies manufactured two first-inning runs against Scherzer with a rally keyed by a double steal. Turner swiped third base on the front end and scored when catcher Francisco Álvarez’s throw went into left field.

It marked only the eighth steal for Turner, among the fastest runners in baseball. And while the struggling shortstop hasn’t run as often because he hasn’t reached base as much as usual, he also has passed up several opportunities to go.

“Definitely I need to steal more — and I want to steal more,” he said recently. “It’s just, I feel like right now we can’t give away outs on the basepaths.”

