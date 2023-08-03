Michael Lorenzen shines in debut to lead Phillies to series win over Marlins

MIAMI — To say Michael Lorenzen was efficient on Thursday would be an understatement. The right-handed starter, acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline on Tuesday, needed 101 pitches to get through eight innings in the Phillies’ 4-2 win on Thursday.

Lorenzen threw 12 in the first, nine in the second, 11 in the third, 18 in the fourth, 10 in the fifth, 15 in the sixth, 15 in the seventh and eight in the eighth.

The most trouble he had came in the seventh inning. With two outs, Lorenzen allowed a solo home run to Bryan De La Cruz and a double to Jesus Sanchez. But he induced a groundout to end the inning, finishing his Phillies debut allowing six hits and two earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts in eight innings.

» READ MORE: New acquisition Michael Lorenzen sees plenty of familiar faces as he joins the Phillies

Advertisement

It gave the Phillies a big lift. Manager Rob Thomson did not have an unlimited supply of relievers at his disposal after a four-hour, extra-inning game on Wednesday night. But it was also another anemic day for the Phillies’ offense, which meant there was little room for error for Lorenzen.

The Phillies went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and combined for six hits, four runs and two walks. The highlight of the day was catcher J.T. Realmuto, who returned to the lineup after missing the past two games. Realmuto scraped his hand while sliding into a base on Monday night, which made it painful for him to swing.

But you wouldn’t have been able to tell that on Thursday. Realmuto went 2-for-4, including a two-run shot to right center field in the second inning. It gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead, which they built on in the seventh when Brandon Marsh hit a two-run single to right field.

It has been a tough series for some of the Phillies’ stars, notably Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Turner, who was moved to the eight-hole on Thursday, went 0-for-3 on Thursday, and Schwarber went 0-for-4. Schwarber and Turner went 0-for-5 with a walk on Wednesday.