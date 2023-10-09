Phillies bullpen can’t close out the Braves in Game 2 as the series heads to Philly tied

ATLANTA — Manager Rob Thomson was lauded for his quick hook on Saturday, enabling the Phillies to win Game 1 of their National League Division Series in Atlanta. On Monday in Game 2 — a 5-4 loss that evened the series 1-1 — his hook wasn’t quick enough.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was pitching at another level. Through six innings, he made a Braves team that hit 308 home runs in the regular season look lost. The Braves did not hit a ball that reached the outfield until the fifth. They did not record a hit, a run or a walk until the sixth.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Rob Thomson fails to strike right balance with Zack Wheeler, riding him too long in Game 2 loss

Advertisement

But when he stepped onto the mound in the seventh, he’d thrown 85 pitches. His stuff didn’t look as sharp. He allowed a leadoff single to Matt Olson, struck out Marcell Ozuna, and threw an 81.6 mph slider in the middle of the zone to Travis d’Arnaud, who sent it to the left field seats for a two-run home run, cutting the Phillies’ lead to 4-3.

Wheeler was done after that. He finished his night with a line that did not represent how dominant he had pitched: 6⅓ innings, allowed three runs — of which two were earned — on three hits with one walk. He tied a Phillies franchise record for strikeouts in a postseason game with 10.

Jose Alvarado entered in relief of Wheeler, struck out Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia to end the seventh, and induced a line out from Michael Harris II in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman entered in the eighth. He hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with a pitch, induced a groundout from Ozzie Albies, and hung a slider to Austin Riley that he crushed for a two-run home run to give the Braves their first lead of the NLDS, 5-4.

All of a sudden, life was injected into Truist Park.

Orlando Arcia, Eddie Rosario and Ozzie Albies leapt over the dugout railing and celebrated on the dirt. Riley screamed and pumped his fist as he ran the bases.

» READ MORE: Murphy: The Phillies say they are mentally tough. They have a chance to prove it after an epic Game 2 meltdown

It was an avoidable outcome, and not just because of Thomson’s decision. The Phillies went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They left 11 men on base. They could have done far more damage against Braves starter Max Fried. In the first inning, they loaded the bases against Fried with two outs, but Bryson Stott grounded out. In the fourth inning, they put runners on first and second with two outs, but Bryce Harper grounded out.

In the top of the sixth, they put runners on first and second with one out and Harper and J.T. Realmuto popped out twice. Those missed opportunities came back to bite them.

So did Trea Turner’s defense. After making a stellar stop en route to a crucial double play in the eighth inning of Game 1, he committed two errors in Game 2. His fielding error in the sixth inning allowed Acuña Jr. to score from second base. Had he not made that error, Riley’s home run would’ve tied the game, not given the Braves the lead.

The capper came in the ninth when Harper walked and, with one out, Nick Castellanos sent a drive to the wall in center. Harris charged back and made a leaping catch against the fence. Harper, intent on scoring the tying run, had rounded second and was already on his way to third. He scrambled back but was doubled up at first base to end the game.

It was too many mistakes to make against the Braves, who won 104 games in the regular season. Entering this series, the Phillies would’ve been thrilled to leave Atlanta with a 1-1 split. But for the first six innings on Monday night, a 2-0 series lead seemed entirely within reach.

But a 1-1 split has lost some of its luster as the series moves to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday.