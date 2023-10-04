Wheeler, Nola, and it’s all o-vah — again: Phillies’ aces dispose of Marlins to set up a Braves rematch

A year later, the Phillies’ wild-card formula didn’t change.

Wheeler, Nola, and it’s all o-vah.

Catchy, isn’t it? And let it be said, now that the Phillies have ridden the right arms of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to another two-game sweep of a first-round miniseries, that it’s every bit as effective as “Spahn, Sain, and pray for rain,” the famous pitching refrain of an antecedent of the mighty Braves team that awaits in the divisional round.

Because one night after Wheeler overpowered the Miami Marlins, Nola vanquished them with the kitchen sink — knees-knocking curveballs, bowling-ball sinkers, bat-slowing changeups, and the occasional fastball — in a 7-1 throttling before 45,738 delirious paying customers Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

And if you thought you’d seen this movie before, well, it played out exactly the same way in last year’s wild-card series. Only the venue changed. Wheeler and Nola combined for 13 scoreless innings in St. Louis. This time around, in the comforts of home, they gave up a total of one run in 13⅔ innings.

Gas up the plane for Atlanta, where the Phillies will square off with the 104-win, 307-homer Braves in a best-of-five clash beginning Saturday.

It should be a classic.

Especially if Nola pitches like this. Before the Phillies grabbed the lead on RBI hits by Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, extended it on J.T. Realmuto’s solo homer, and cracked the game open like a piñata on Bryson Stott’s sixth-inning grand slam, Nola let it be known that the Marlins, quite simply, had no chance.

It was clear in the first inning. Nola struck out Jorge Soler and Josh Bell, the Marlins’ most dangerous sluggers, on wicked curveballs. He got Soler to chase a breaker on the outside corner, then flat-out challenged Bell and beat him.

Talk about a tone-setter.

It wasn’t a good regular season for Nola. The narrative has been well-told. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, he bet on himself in his walk year entering free agency. He stayed healthy, as usual. He struck out 200 batters for a fifth consecutive year. But he posted a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts.

Nola’s biggest problems came with runners on base. It was notable, then, that he picked off the very first one that reached against the Marlins. After Jon Berti doubled in the third inning, Nola calmly waited for him to break for third base and threw to Alec Bohm for an easy out.

How rare was a Nola pickoff? He picked off a total of two runners in the regular season and three in 650⅔ innings from 2020-23.

Nola completed seven innings, allowing three hits and one walk. Rather than letting big innings develop, he got double plays to squash potential rallies in the fifth and sixth innings. He never lost control of the game.

Stott’s slam was reminiscent of Shane Victorino in the opening round against the Brewers in 2008. Everyone remembers how that season ended.

The bullpen finished it out, including rookie Orion Kerkering’s perfect eighth inning, and the Phillies charged out of the dugout to celebrate their first postseason series clincher since they wrapped up the National League pennant last October.

A few days earlier, before the regular season ended, Nola stood in the dugout in New York and reflected on his first postseason experience last year. Everyone wondered how Wheeler and Nola would react to the pressure, and they answered in resounding fashion.

“We started a lot of games and never started one in the postseason,” Nola said. “Doing that in St. Louis, him starting it off and dealing, made me want to go out there and do the same thing, man. That was a big, big series, fun series.”

There was a sense of deja-vu against the Marlins. And with the Phillies’ anthem, “Dancing On My Own,” blaring once again at ear-splitting Citizens Bank Park, it’s clear that the Phillies are braced to make another long run.

Against the Braves, Wheeler and Nola are set up to start Game 2 and 3, respectively. Wheeler would be in line to start a decisive Game 5. First team to three wins is the victor.

Wheeler, Nola, and it’s all o-vah?

It has worked before.