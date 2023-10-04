Bryson Stott, Aaron Nola lead the Phillies to the inevitable NLDS battle with the Braves

These Fish were fried on arrival. All the Phillies had to do was eat.

The Marlins made the playoffs for the first time in two decades, excluding the COVID-19 2020, and promptly proved they didn’t belong. The second of three wild-card seeds lacked its two best starters, Sandy Alcantera and Eury Pérez. With them, the Marlins might have had a shot. Without them, they had no chance.

Not against Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, baseball’s top starting tandem since 2020.

Not against a lineup with a two-time MVP but whose second-year, No. 7 hitter might be its most polished. Bryson Stott crushed a bat-slam grand slam in the sixth that essentially ended this mini-series. That made the score 7-0, and the Phillies won Game 2, 7-1.

The 45,738 red-and-white maniacs at Citizens Bank Park spent their ample energy on song and roar with reddened October faces. You’ve seen this show before.

Clubhouse musical director Garrett Stubbs, the plucky backup catcher, led the festivities.

“Dancing On My Own” played.

Champagne flowed.

Inevitably.

To quote manager Rob Thomson after the Phils clinched the top wild-card seed last week, champagne bottle in hand, the Phillies were “built for this.”

Next stop: Atlanta, where, on their way to the World Series, the Phillies began their beat-down of the Braves in the NLDS last year.

Neither Wheeler nor Nola will factor in Game 1 at Atlanta on Saturday, but both will be available for Game 2 there Monday.

How good were Wheeler and Nola? Nola went seven scoreless innings in Game 2 on Wednesday, and Wheeler was even better in 6⅔ in Game 1 on Tuesday.

How deep is this Phillies lineup? That two-time MVP, cleanup hitter Bryce Harper, had one hit in the two-game sweep. Leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, whose 93 home runs the past two seasons lead the National League, had no home runs. And they scored 11 runs in two games.

The Braves were the No. 2 seed in 2022. They earned the top playoff seed this year. Don’t sweat it.

The Phillies haven’t looked this good all season. And they’re getting better.

Rookie phenom Orion Kerkering, who rocketed through the farm system in his first professional season, dominated the eighth inning. Eight of his nine pitches were strikes.

Grading on the curve of Schwarber in left field and Aaron “One Big Inning” Nola, they played the best baseball of their season the past two nights.

They tortured the Marlins’ starters. Jesús Luzardo needed 90 pitches for his three-run four innings Tuesday in Game 1. It took Braxton Garrett 56 pitches for his two-run three innings Wednesday.

Nola, meanwhile, escaped trouble with double plays in the fifth and sixth innings and needed just 88 pitches. Wheeler barely sweated in his 100-pitch Tuesday performance.

They won’t admit it, but the Phillies never really sweated the Marlins.

They just pulled their chairs up to the table and ate.

