Zack Wheeler pitches Phillies to a series win over the Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Phillies haven’t had much consistency from their starters of late. Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Michael Lorenzen have all been up and down. But Zack Wheeler hasn’t had that problem — at least not over his last three starts.

Wheeler took the mound on Wednesday after recording 10 strikeouts and no walks in back-to-back games. He wasn’t able to extend that streak to three, but he was able to give his team six shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the Padres to win two out of three in the series. Wheeler allowed just one hit, a bloop single that fell between Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos in the fourth, and two walks with seven strikeouts. He was perfect through three innings.

At a time when the bullpen is leaking oil and starters have had trouble pitching deep into games, Wheeler has served as an antidote of sorts. He’s pitched six innings or more in his last 11 starts. He’s pitched through seven innings in five of those 11 starts.

It’s a valuable commodity, especially given the workload the starters have had to shoulder. Lorenzen has far exceeded his career-high in innings, at 143⅔. Walker is quickly approaching his, at 147⅓. Ranger Suárez was activated off the injured list on Friday and is being eased back into his role.

Nola, who is also a workhorse, has thrown 172 innings, but that depth often comes with a cost. He’s been penalized for the mistakes he’s made, allowing 30 home runs in 28 starts. Wheeler has allowed just over half as many (16).

Wednesday marked his third shutout outing for the season. Wheeler has allowed four earned runs in his last three starts. Last season, at around this time, Wheeler was resting due to fatigue, and soreness in his forearm. He said he wanted to take off a few starts so he could pitch well down the stretch and through a playoff run.

This year, that hasn’t been necessary. Wheeler has powered through, hitting his stride at the best time possible for the Phillies.

After Wheeler exited, Seranthony Domínguez pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Jeff Hoffman struggled initially in the eighth, hitting Gary Sanchez with a pitch, and allowing a one-out walk to Trent Grisham, but struck out Ha-Seong Kim and induced a pop out from Fernando Tatis to end the inning.

Matt Strahm took the ninth. He got two quick outs, inducing a strikeout and a lineout from Juan Soto and Manny Machado, but allowed a double and an RBI single by Garrett Cooper. Strahm bounced back, striking out Jose Azocar to end the game. The bullpen allowed just one walk, one hit and one through three innings.

Better day for the offense

The Phillies jumped on Padres starter Michael Wacha right away — but not without a few missed opportunities. Kyle Schwarber, who is inching closer to a batting average of .200, hit his 10th leadoff home run of the season in the first, setting a franchise record. Alec Bohm doubled, Bryce Harper walked, and Castellanos singled to load the bases with no outs.

But just as quickly as the Phillies built their momentum, they lost it. Stott flied out. J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh struck out. It was not an ideal tone to set for the rest of the game, but they piled on.

Harper hit a two-run double in the fourth to snap an 0-for-20 hitless streak. Realmuto hit a solo home run off Padres reliever Tim Hill in the fifth, and Jake Cave hit an RBI single a few at-bats later. With the way the Phillies were pitching, that was enough.

The Phillies had 12 hits and six walks but went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.