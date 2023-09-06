Bryce Harper hasn’t had a hitless streak like this since 2016. How does he snap out of it?

SAN DIEGO — The last time Bryce Harper went this many games without recording a hit was from Sept. 11-17, 2016. He was 23 years old and playing for the Washington Nationals, and the drought lasted six games. He found other ways to be productive, drawing nine walks over that span.

Seven years later, the Phillies star is in a similar spot: five games with no hits. Harper’s last hit was his 300th home run on Aug. 30. Entering Wednesday, he has gone 0-for-19 since Sept. 1 with two walks. No one is concerned, of course, because it’s Bryce Harper. He’s still hitting the ball hard, but more often than not, he’s hitting it right at guys.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper hits 300 homers: How he got here and what’s next

Manager Rob Thomson asked Harper if he’d like a day off. Harper didn’t entertain the idea.

Advertisement

“Absolutely not,” he said. “We’re in the middle of this thing. Trea [Turner, who is on the paternity list] is not here. So, we’ve got to go.”

So, he will continue to grind through it.

“I feel good,” Harper said Wednesday. “I’m swinging at pitches out of the zone. Been doing that for five games now. I think that’s the biggest thing. Chasing pitches. So if we can cut down on that, we’re good.”

How does he cut down on chasing pitches?

“Just stop doing it,” he said. “The best I can. But facing [Michael] Wacha [Wednesday], so it’s going to be the same thing, throwing balls out of the zone. So I’ll do my best to not swing at them. We’ll get through it.”

In positive Harper news, he started at first base on Wednesday. He played back-to-back games at first base for the first time since Aug. 9-10, when he left after the fourth inning against the Nationals on Aug. 10 with back spasms.

“Once I start feeling better I’m going to hopefully play it a little bit more,” Harper said. “And then we’ll see what we do.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ Bryson Stott felt like he was ‘swinging with one arm.’ Here’s how he fixed it.

Extra bases

The Phillies’ rotation will line up like this over the weekend against Miami at home: Cristopher Sánchez on Friday, Aaron Nola on Saturday, and Ranger Suárez on Sunday. The tentative plan is for Taijuan Walker and Michael Lorenzen to take Game 1 and 2 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Braves. Zack Wheeler will pitch Tuesday against the Braves, and Sánchez will pitch Wednesday. The “loose plan” is for the Phillies to use a five-man rotation with the fifth spot as a piggyback after the doubleheader. … Turner, who is on the paternity list, is expected to rejoin the Phillies on Friday. Turner has to be added back to the active roster, but it was unclear if he’d be with the team by then.