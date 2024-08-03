Phillies blown out by Seattle to open West Coast trip as skid reaches five straight

SEATTLE — Bryce Harper could’ve changed the narrative.

It was all right there for him. In the first inning Friday night, with a runner on first base, he came to the plate and took two pitches out of the strike zone. If Mariners starter Bryan Woo was going to give him anything to hit, it would be now — and probably a fastball.

All Harper had to do was hit one.

Fast forward three pitches (all balls) and three swings (all whiffs). Harper clomped back to the dugout, the worst slump of his career living on, the Phillies’ struggles about to worsen in a 10-2 loss to the Mariners that was somehow even more lopsided than it seems.

The Phillies traveled as far as they could to “turn the page,” as Harper put it, on a rough July. But their problems followed them into August and all the way to Seattle with their fifth consecutive loss and 12th in 16 games.

In the opener of a 10-game West Coast swing, as Philadelphia got ready to go to sleep, the clock struck midnight for Cinderella rookie Tyler Phillips, who gave up three home runs and didn’t survive the second inning. Meanwhile, the Harper-led offense shot blanks until a pair of garbage-time RBI singles by Brandon Marsh and Weston Wilson in the ninth inning.

And in a ritual that has now been repeated three times in 20 days, catcher Garrett Stubbs pitched.

Mercy.

Don’t look now — no, seriously, hide your eyes — but the Phillies’ lead in the National League East is down to five games over the Braves, who defeated the post-trade-deadline remnants of the last-place Marlins to win their fourth game in a row. It’s the smallest the gap has been since May 28.

Harper’s first-inning strikeout — the start of an 0-for-4, three-strikeout game that deepened his career-worst slump to 1-for-34 — helped stall a potential rally. Phillips gave up a homer to Victor Robles on his first pitch of the game, and well, the rout was on.

Phillips, a South Jersey native and lifelong Phillies fan, has been a revelation since he got called up from triple A last month. He came into the game with a 1.80 ERA in three starts, including a four-hit shutout last Saturday against the Guardians at Citizens Bank Park.

But Phillips struggled to throw strikes in a seven-run second inning, and when he did, the Mariners teed off.

Phillips issued a one-out walk to Dylan Moore, then gave up a single to Mitch Haniger and a three-run homer to Luke Raley on a 93-mph fastball over the heart of the plate for a 4-0 lead.

Robles continued the rally with a two-out bloop single. After Phillips walked Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh, he fell behind in the count to Justin Turner and left a sweeper over the plate for a grand slam.

Good night.

The Phillies notched five hits in seven innings against Woo, who lowered his ERA to 2.08. And after using four relievers, not including Stubbs, the Phillies will send recently recalled lefty Kolby Allard to the mound Saturday night to be the stopper.