Phillies’ Tyler Phillips throws complete game shutout over the Guardians to even series

For a Phillies offense that had been sputtering since the All-Star break, an 8-0 win was just what the doctor ordered.

A seven-run outburst in the fourth inning, fueled by home runs from Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber, lifted the Phillies over the Cleveland Guardians to even the series at home.

Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips tossed a complete game shutout in his fourth appearance as a Phillie. Phillips allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Harper got things started on offense with a two-run shot to right field that marked his 100th homer at Citizens Bank Park.

Marsh then broke out of his slump in a big way with a two-run homer of his own, which snapped an 0-for-25 skid. He followed it up with a base hit in the seventh to finish 2-for-4. Marsh, starting in center field on Saturday, also made some key plays in the outfield, including a jumping catch at the wall that robbed Steven Kwan of an extra-base hit.

Schwarber joined the home run party with a three-run shot to center that put the Phillies up by seven, the biggest lead the Phillies have had since the All-Star break. Schwarber also clubbed a pair of doubles.

Nick Castellanos tacked on another run in the fifth with a solo homer.

Not only did Phillips have a ton of run support, but the defense was sharp behind him. After a sloppy performance in the series opener, the Phillies infield turned three double plays on Saturday. That included an unassisted double play by Harper, who made a diving catch to snag a line drive and then beat David Fry back to first base.

» READ MORE: The Phillies just paid a steep price for pitcher Carlos Estévez, and for good reason

Newly-acquired Austin Hays didn’t take long to make an impression with his new club. Hays received a standing ovation during his first at-bat, and responded with a single to center field that gave the Phillies their first baserunner of the game.

Alec Bohm was removed from the game in the seventh inning as a precaution with a left ankle contusion. Edmundo Sosa replaced him at third base.