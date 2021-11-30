While the Houston Astros introduced Héctor Neris in a news conference Tuesday, the Phillies locked up his potential replacement — at a fraction of the salary.

The Phillies avoided arbitration with reliever Seranthony Domínguez, signing him to a one-year deal that will be worth $725,000, according to a source. They hope Domínguez will fill a late-inning role, as Neris did for most of the past six seasons before agreeing last weekend to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Astros.

Rhys Hoskins, Zach Eflin, and José Alvarado are the Phillies’ remaining arbitration-eligible players. All are expected to be tendered contracts for 2022 by Tuesday’s 8 p.m. deadline, unless they follow Domínguez and sign before that. The deadline was moved up by one day because of the impending expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and looming threat of an owner-imposed lockout.

Domínguez, 27, posted a 2.95 ERA in 58 appearances as a rookie in 2018 and was widely viewed as the Phillies’ future closer. But he tore a ligament in his elbow midway through the 2019 season, endured a setback in spring training of 2020 and underwent Tommy John surgery. He completed his comeback by tossing a scoreless inning in the Phillies’ season finale Oct. 3 in Miami.

At the recent general managers meetings, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said finding a closer is the club’s top priority. But he listed Domínguez, Connor Brogdon, Sam Coonrod, and Alvarado as the top holdovers for the 2022 bullpen.

There are signs, though, that Domínguez isn’t all the way back. His average fastball velocity was 94.8 mph in his Oct. 3 appearance, down from 97.5 mph in 2019.

“I’ll be more comfortable when I come back in the spring and keep working hard in the offseason, work on my body, and get stronger, keep my mind stronger and be ready for whenever they need me,” Domínguez said in October. “I just want to be ready.”

Extra bases

Outfielder Roman Quinn would have been eligible for salary arbitration, but the Phillies designated him for assignment this week to clear a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Yoan López, a waiver claim from the Atlanta Braves. López, 28, has a 4.25 ERA in 113 major-league appearances, including a 6.57 mark in 13 games this year for Arizona. Quinn’s career has been marred by injuries, including a torn left Achilles tendon that required surgery in June.